Father sends daughter sweet text message after watching her get broken up with

Most people have experienced a breakup at some point, and one father is going viral for his advice given to his daughter after watching her get broken up with on their driveway.

Fallon Thompson recently took to TikTok to share a lengthy text message from her dad, Scott, following a breakup. “POV: You just got dumped in your driveway and your dad saw the whole thing,” text across the screen read with a photo of Fallon crying.

The TikTok continued to show three screenshots of the message her dad sent her. The message began with him explaining that he had numerous relationships in his life before he met her mother. “I can say with certainty that when I met her, it was instantly different,” he wrote.

“I can also say that I knew it was different because I went through those other experiences.”

The message continued, mentioning that certain events happen for a reason and will always lead you to the person you’re meant to become and even eventually the person you’re meant to end up with.

“Even though at the time I was heartbroken, and it felt like I could never recover, and I was destined to be alone, I promise you, that is not your future,” Scott assured his daughter.

“When someone [lets] you know that you are not for them, deal with the pain and hurt with the knowledge that this person just gave you back the most valuable thing in the world – your time,” he described as the “best advice” he could give her.

( TikTok/@fallonthompsxn )

The message ended with a story about a cow and a bull. Scott explained that when both animals are thrown into a storm they handle it differently. A cow will run away from it and end up torturing themselves more with the storm following them, but a bull will charge towards the storm that is painful at first yet are capable of handling it and making it to the other side.

“So be the bull, and lean into your storm, embrace the suck, and let it fill you up. You are strong enough to endure, and very soon you will be at peace,” his text concluded.

Soon after posting, the TikTok received more than 18 million views with many people leaving comments about how sweet Scott’s gesture was.

“I’m legit SOBBING, your dad doesn’t even realize it, but I think he just helped heal a lot more little girls than just his,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “I think your dad just healed my broken heart.”

“As someone who’s parents said ZERO about love and relationships, this is some of the best articulated and sound advice. Sorry for your heartache nonetheless,” a third commenter wrote.

Fallon later revealed in an interview with Good Morning America that it wasn’t just her dad who helped her through the breakup, but her entire family. Although she told them how much the message had meant to her.

“After I read the first sentence, I was like, ‘Oh, this is something that my heart needed,’” she said. “I think in that moment, he knew that I just needed some uplifting words.”

“It was just one of those texts that’s so sweet you just sort of want to cry,” she continued. “So I sort of teared up a little bit and I was like, ‘Wow, like, regardless of where my relationships may lead me in life, I know I’m always gonna have my dad and my family.’ That’s the most important thing to me.”