Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom

A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.

In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding.

As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”

The Reddit user gave more details about the video in the caption, writing: “Father-in-Law’s girlfriend ruined our ceremony by walking in front of my husband down the aisle… proceeded to ignore us the entire weekend.”

In the comments of the post, the bride also shared more context regarding her experiences with the woman, clarifying that this guest didn’t actually “ruin” anything at the ceremony.

“For the record I use the term ‘ruined’ facetiously!” she wrote. “While there is more to the story (which involves her disrespecting my husband’s late mother and texting us a 13-paragraph diatribe as we drove to our honeymoon) she certainly didn’t ruin anything. We have lovely memories and most importantly we have each other!”

As of 11 October, the post has more than 11,200 views, with readers in the comments criticising the father-in-law’s girlfriend and claiming that she tried to steal the “spotlight” at the occasion.

“She only embarrassed herself,” one wrote. “Don’t let it ruin the memory of your wedding, she’s just trying to make it about herself. Narcissistic people like that want the ‘spotlight,’ no matter how cringey.”

“What the actual f***.. I can’t even imagine being that stupid/s***ty. Like, way to just show everyone in the family that you’re at best completely dumb and at worst a narcissistic pile,” another added.

A third person wrote: “Wow, it’s outdoors, so she could have obviously walked to the other end of the isle instead of right down where they were coming. She wanted to make a scene. How despicable.”

Multiple Reddit users also noticed the groom’s disappointed reaction to the wedding guest interrupting his walk.

“Cackling at his facial expression. It’s almost like he wasn’t at all surprised,” one wrote.

“The little head shake is what really makes it for me,” another added.

The Independent has contacted u/Jessica826 for comment.