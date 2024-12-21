Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I recall — the agency’s most serious risk level — for dog treats sold both online and in stores across 19 states.

According to the FDA, a Class I recall indicates “there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Carolina Prime Pet, Inc., based in North Carolina, recalled 400 bags of the targeted dog food Hollywood Feed Carolina Made Chicken Chips dog treats on November 22 due to potential salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause infection in both humans and animals. It typically leads to symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps in humans.

In dogs, symptoms may include lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Both humans and pets are at risk, especially if humans handle contaminated products or come into contact with infected animals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella causes about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States each year.

The recalled dog treats were distributed to retailers in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue use immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

The FDA has issued several recalls of pet food products, including the November 2024 recall of “Gaines Family Farmstead Chicken Chips,” produced by Gaines Pet Treats LLC, based in Birmingham, Alabama. This recall involved 204 five-ounce bags of chicken chips dog treats due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The issue was discovered after third-party testing found evidence of salmonella in a related, unreleased batch of the same product. Although no illnesses were reported, the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution to protect both pets and their owners from potential health risks.

In the case of Gaines Pet Treats, the recalled products were distributed across multiple states, prompting the company to urge consumers to discontinue use immediately and return affected items for a full refund. This proactive measure aligns with the FDA’s guidelines to protect public health and ensure contaminated products are removed from circulation.