Millions of Brits admit their fear of change could be holding them back, study shows

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Millions of Brits admit they hate change – but many recognise it could be holding them back, according to a study.

The poll of 2,000 adults found half wish they were more spontaneous and 41 per cent acknowledged they’re ‘a creature of habit’.

However, 32 per cent fear they’ve missed out on new experiences and opportunities because of their reluctance to break the mould.

It emerged 37 per cent have had haircut ‘for as long as they can remember’ and 30 per cent won’t deviate from a certain style of clothing.

While 23 per cent have been hanging out with the same group of people for years and 23 per cent stick to the TV shows they know and love.

More than a fifth (22 per cent) will also always order the same drink at the pub.

The study was commissioned by TePe as part of a campaign raising awareness about the importance of good oral health.

It found 26 per cent of adults lack the confidence to try new things, while 14 per cent worry their attitude to change will negatively affect their health.

Although 61 per cent feel like they have at times been ‘stuck-in-a-rut’, 34 per cent recognise making small changes is a great way to shake themselves out of it.

In addition, 27 per cent have even pushed themselves to try something new in order break the mould.

The oral care brand has teamed up with behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings to highlight how small changes to daily habits can improve health and wellbeing.

She said: “People are reluctant to change for a number of reasons, including fear of the unknown or a loss of control; attachment to familiar habits; previous negative experiences or confirmation bias, where they are simply resistant to change.

"Or they may be risk-averse people by nature.

“However, embracing change gives us opportunities to become more adaptable and resilient, to achieve personal growth and development and prevent us getting stuck in unhealthy habits.

"It also can act as a preventative measure for health issues that may occur further down the line.

“Taking on new experiences can improve our perspective on life, help us be more empathetic and keep us motivated.

"When we open our minds, and are at least willing to consider small changes, the net effect can be an overall improved level of wellbeing.”

The study also identified a lack of awareness when it comes to oral health and possible implications of not looking after it.

While 80 per cent feel their oral health routine is effective, 75 per cent fail to floss.

And 67 per cent of those polled don’t clean between their teeth daily.

Over time, plaque build-up between the teeth can lead to cavities, gum disease and possibly even tooth loss, which can also have negative consequences for general health and wellbeing, with studies linking poor dental hygiene to conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and heart disease.

Amanda Sheehan, dental therapist for TePe, said: “It is understandable that many people are apprehensive about changing their daily habits – including their oral care routine.

"However, oral health is intrinsically linked to our overall wellbeing and it is clear from the survey findings that greater education about how to look after our teeth and gums is needed.

“It is not enough for adults to simply clean their teeth with a traditional toothbrush.

"This, in fact, only cleans up to 60 per cent of the tooth’s surface, leaving behind a perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria to develop between the teeth.

“Because most dental disease starts between the teeth where food and plaque accumulate, along with regular dental appointments and brushing teeth twice a day, it’s important to clean between the teeth daily, using floss or interdental brushes.

"In turn, incorporating interdental cleaning as part of your routine will surely then become a ‘habit’ that becomes hard to break.”

Top 10 things Brits avoid changing