5 new podcasts to listen to this week

From providing support and allowing children to navigate their own emotional challenges to the mixed messages parents receive about mental health, this week’s column doubles up as a handy guide for parents as the new school year starts…

1. The Parenting Cipher Podcast

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Parenting

Are you trying to figure out how to prepare your neurodiverse child for the upcoming school year? In the latest episode of The Parenting Cipher, host Genie Dawkins shares essential back-to-school preparation tips, including creating checklists, organising school supplies, and preparing mentally and physically for a successful school year, which will help support neurodiverse children and their families. It’s evident Dawkins is passionate about advocating for families with special educational needs, and she has years of experience and personal insights as a parent to neurodiverse children. Her insights and suggestions are practical, resourceful and honest throughout.(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

2. How Not To Screw Up Your Kids

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Parenting

Psychologist Dr Maryhan is a straight-talking parenting expert creating two clear, concise episodes of 25 minutes and 11 minutes every week. Her expertise in the area really shines though, but it’s clear she also understands the complexities and ‘messiness’ of parenting – which feels validating and comforting as a listener. This week’s mini episode dives into the issue of ‘disappointing results’ – which is well timed if your child has just had exam results but can also help with disappointing outcomes in other areas of their lives, like socially or sporting. Dr Maryhan covers how parents can be empathetic in such a situation, why it’s important to avoid knee-jerk reactions and decisions as parents, and how to take a step back and look at the opportunities instead. She challenges listeners to also think back to their own childhoods. There are also expect episodes with topical subjects, like ‘Back to school’ as well as challenging issues like ‘Who is really in charge?’. Her book, by the same name, is due to be published in 2025.(By Lauren Taylor)

3. Raising Good Humans

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Parenting

Raising Good Humans answers some of the challenging questions parents often have regarding their children – especially in the context of modern parenting. Here, scientist and psychologist Dr Tracy Dennis-Tiwary joins Dr Aliza Pressman to talk about what are we getting right as parents and what we can do better on – particularly ahead of the new school year, which Pressman describes as an opportunity to have a “new school year clean up” within the home. From providing support and allowing children to navigate their own emotional challenges, the pressures of ‘achievement culture’, and the mixed messages parents receive about mental health, this episode is packed with helpful nuggets.(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)

4. Parenting Hell

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms

Genre: Parenting and comedy

Everyone knows parenting can be a tough gig, and whether you are stuck knee-deep in nappies and sleep-deprived nights, or navigating step-parenting or the tricky teenage years, it can all seem completely overwhelming at times! A supportive community is priceless to help you feel less alone when you are drowning in responsibility – and comedians Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe are the perfect pair to bring that into your life in the form of their popular podcast, Parenting Hell, as they ruminate about the madness, chaos and challenges of modern-day parenthood.

They are joined by their other halves, who get a chance to dish on air what really goes on behind closed doors, along with a host of celebrity guests on each episode. This includes comedian Joe Wilkinson, who talks about his experience of having an adult stepson plus an eight-year-old step-granddaughter, while TV presenter Fearne Cotton opens up about the joys and challenges of blended family life – chatting honestly about navigating holidays to suit everyone, emotional hurdles, and wanting to lock yourself in the cupboard on certain days!

From the recklessness of hangovers when you are deep in the parenting trenches, trying to get your troop out of the door in the mornings, setting boundaries and phone rules, the duo and their guests mine their lives for amusing anecdotes and the importance of finding comedic relief when juggling work and family life.(By Caroline Duggan)

Spotlight on…

5. Don’t Make Me Come Back There

Streaming platform: All streaming platforms and YouTube

Genre: Parenting and comedy

Hosts Dustin and Melissa Nickerson of Don’t Make Me Come Back There have a great way of reminding parents to not take themselves too seriously. It’s why the primary aim of their podcast is to make listeners laugh while chatting about the realities of parenting, marriage, childhood, siblings, and so much more. The husband and wife duo start this latest episode by trying to define Melissa’s new personal fashion sense and delve into the ‘weird’ clothes kids are wearing these days, and whether it was a scam to get us to like going to school. They also read out some emails from listeners. Don’t Make Me Come Back There is funny, yet a little a bit serious, which is the perfect combination for parents who may just need some downtime.(By Yolanthé Fawehinmi)