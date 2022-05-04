9 finance and legal solutions to make life easier

Whether you’re selling your house or want to boost your savings, these companies can help you reach your goals.

Invest in precious metals

Established in 1967, Baird & Co is a London-based, family-owned bullion merchant dealing in gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium. Baird & Co provides all-round expertise and is a one-stop shop for all your precious metal needs. In addition to producing its own bars that can be used for investment purposes, including CGT-exempt coins, Baird & Co also offers clients metal account facilities in both allocated and unallocated forms. The team is proud to bring sustainable gold and bars to the market. Having won the prestigious Queen’s award in 2018 for international trade, Baird will be launching its Platinum Jubilee range this summer. Call now on 020 7474 1000 or to buy in person, visit 48 Hatton Garden, London.

Save for your home with ease using a finance app

At Nude, the company is on a mission to make it easy to save for a home and help you do so in record time. With this app, you can search postcodes and choose property types, and calculate how much you’ll need for a deposit. Simply input how much you can save each month (and how much you’ve already saved), and it’ll show how long it’ll take to buy your first home — and then Nude will help get this time down. Save or invest with a Nude Lifetime ISA — and get an account with a 25% government bonus. You can also keep track of your spending in the app and get fresh ideas to help you put more aside (without having to give up Netflix).

Invest in desirable assets via an online platform

Fractional Rolex, Ferrari or Picasso? Koia lets its users buy, collect and trade Fractions linked to collectable assets. Using blockchain technology, Koia fractionalises highly collectable assets such as watches, whisky and art. At the click of a button, users can start building a collection of passion assets from just £75. Koia takes care of the asset authentication, storage and insurance, reducing all of the usual hassle. When ready, users can sell their Fractions via third-party marketplaces, such as OpenSea, or vote to sell the underlying asset.

Diversify your portfolio and gain access to global markets

FXOpen UK is a global forex and CFD (Contract for Difference) broker, regulated by the FCA and based in the UK. Trading CFDs offers diversification of investment portfolios through leveraged products and allows you to gain flexible exposure to financial markets. At FXOpen, you can trade FX and CFDs in shares, global indices, metals and oils, from one ECN trading platform. You can trade share CFDs in some of the world’s largest companies such as Apple, Tesla, Meta, Google, Amazon and many more with up to 1:5 leverage. FXOpen allows you access to more than 50 forex markets, 24 hours a day from Sunday night until Friday night, with tight spreads from 0.0 pips, ultra-fast execution, and a negative balance protection, with a minimum deposit of £300 needed.

60% of retail investor accounts lose a proportion of money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work, and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Save for your future via a mobile app

Cushon is a fintech using its world-leading financial technology to engage and empower savers to build a better financial future. Cushon offers a range of investment and savings products via an intuitive mobile app providing a highly personalised experience and environmentally friendly investments, making it easy for customers to manage their money and align investments with their personal goals and beliefs. Cushon is net zero now, accelerating a drive by the industry to green investment portfolios and reduce holdings in companies that damage the environment. With a solution that integrates with payroll and benefit platforms, Cushon’s products are delivered via the workplace to reach as many savers as possible.

Claim a stamp duty rebate with an expert team

If you’ve purchased a residential property within the past four years that was in very poor condition at the time of purchase, you may be entitled to a substantial refund from HMRC. Stamp Duty Claims could help you claim back money if you paid the stamp duty land tax (SDLT) surcharge. As HMRC reviews all applications for SDLT on a case-by-case basis, Stamp Duty Claims helps clients with an initial free consultation and can assess whether the property is likely to be considered uninhabitable for SDLT exemption or rebate purposes. A member of the team will then gather the evidence such as photographs, builders’ quotes, improvement notices and building surveys to build a strong application. Stamp Duty Claims has an expert team comprising tax consultants, chartered surveyors, accountants and legal advisers who specialise in SDLT refunds, no matter how complex.

Sell your home quickly and efficiently

Ziphouse Limited was established in 2016 with the aim of becoming a leading UK property firm, focused on acquisition in the property market for renovation, redevelopment and high-yielding rentals. Through its established nationwide quick-buy, quick-sale property company, Ziphouse helps property owners who find themselves in financial difficulty or time sensitive situations that need to release cash quickly from their home — within a week to 28 days. It can purchase eligible properties directly from homeowners willing to accept a below-market value offer on their home. Ziphouse continues to grow its impressive portfolio with inward investment from sophisticated and HNWI investors. It offers a minimum of 6 per cent per annum via a bond, plus IFISA eligible crowdfunding options via its FCA regulated partners.

Be flexible with your money with an ISA platform

Loanpad is a peer-to-peer lending platform with the operational simplicity and control of an online account. Choose the account that suits you best, with or without an ISA wrapper. You can move money between Loanpad accounts and check your interest 24/7. With Loanpad’s flexible ISA, you can reinvest or take out your interest — and move money in and out of your ISA account as often as you like (in the same tax year). The ISA accounts enjoy the same innovative risk protection as all our accounts: shared lending through established property lenders (lending partners), daily diversification and more. Sign up and qualify for a welcome bonus with the code WB620 at offer.loanpad.com. Offer end date 30 June 2022. Capital at risk. Terms apply, FCA authorised. £10 minimum.

Invest in companies with expert advice

Asset Value Investors (AVI) brings three decades of expertise to managing the AVI Global Trust (AGT) global equity portfolio. Its unique approach focuses on investing in holding companies, closed-ended funds and asset-backed special situations. AVI has a track record of active engagement seeking to unlock value and has a high conviction strategy that is based on a proprietary research process with a 12 strong investment team. The team builds a concentrated portfolio of 25-30 core holdings and devote a substantial amount of time understanding each company.

The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you can get back less than you originally invested. You may wish to get independent advice before investing .

