Struggling with ‘buy now, pay later’ debts? 5 tips to get back on track

‘Buy now, pay later’ schemes (BNPL) have been under the spotlight lately, as concerns have grown around the ease at which they enable shoppers to take on debts.

These schemes are often advertised at online checkouts as an easy way to split or delay payments for items such as clothing, in a way which is interest-free.

When used well, they can give people a handy period of ‘breathing space’ – but there have been worries that it can be too easy to build up large amounts of debt without really thinking about it.

Citizens Advice recently found that a quarter of young adults making buy now, pay later repayments struggled to pay for other bills as a result.

The UK Government recently announced that interest-free buy now, pay later credit agreements will be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Aseem Munshi, founder of financial app Updraft, says: “There is nothing wrong with buy now, pay later if you stick to your budget and have the money to pay the lender back. But, there is always the temptation to spend more.”

Here are some tips from Munshi, to get back on top of your payments…

1. Set up payment alerts on your phone

Woman looking at her phone

Munshi says some providers will let you know when the money is about to be taken, but he adds: “Set up payment reminders on your phone, so you can log on to your banking or budgeting app and make sure you have enough in the right bank account to cover the payment.”

2. Make those payment dates

While BNPL schemes are interest-free, people may find costs start to escalate if they miss payments. Munshi says: “If you have made a BNPL purchase, check the repayment schedule, set up that payment alert, and make sure you have enough in your bank to cover these payments.”

3. Get savvy about your credit score

Munshi says: “There are lots of apps out there that help you track your credit history, see what’s listed on it and suggest what you can do to improve it.”

4. Don’t be tempted to overspend

While you’re at it, don’t be tempted to add new purchases and debts to the picture. Munshi adds: “Resist the temptation at the checkout, only spend what you have, and break the habit.”

5. Consider consolidating your borrowing

If you have lots of debts for different places, it may be worth seeing if you could consolidate your debts cheaply, to make them easier to manage. But ensure you do this with appropriate advice and, again, think carefully about whether it’s the right option for you. Munshi says: “There are lots of financial apps that can help and give you a complete view of your finances.”