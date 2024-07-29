Why is Flavor Flav at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

Support truly

Flavor Flav is another celebrity who’s made his way to the Paris 2024 Olympics, but not just to watch the jaw-dropping matches.

Earlier this month, a press release from USA Water Polo revealed it had signed a five-year sponsorship deal with the rapper, making him the “official hype man” for the women’s and men’s national teams.

As part of his sponsorship, Flavor Flav is not only making financial contributions to the 2024 Women’s Water Polo Olympic Team, but he’s also “demonstrating his commitment to supporting these elite athletes as they strive for Olympic gold in Paris”.

The press release noted that he’ll be making “multiple appearances” at USA Water Polo events every year, and taking part in an “extensive social media collaboration” with the team.

Flavor Flav, the co-founder of hip-hop group Public Enemy, has also shared how his family has influenced his sponsorship.

“Supporting USA Water Polo teams is an honor,” he said in the press release. “As a girl dad and a champion of all sports, I’m excited to bring my energy and voice to this incredible sport. Niche sports often don’t get the spotlight they deserve, but they are packed with incredible talent and heart. Together, we’re going to make some serious waves!”

The news of his sponsorship wasn’t necessarily a surprise, as he was extremely vocal about his support for the USA Women’s Water Polo team in May. When team captain Maggie Steffens paid tribute to her teammates and expressed her love for her grueling sport in a tribute on Instagram, she also highlighted the constant financial struggle for most Olympic athletes. Flavor Flav then made his way to the comments of her post, where he shared his plans to work with the women’s sports team.

“AYYY YOOO,,, as a girl dad and supporter of all women’s sports – imma personally sponsor you my girl,,, whatever you need. And imma sponsor the whole team,” he wrote. “My manager is in touch with your agent and imma use all my relationships and resources to help all y’all even more. That’s a FLAVOR FLAV promise.”

As the Paris Olympics are now in full swing, the US Women’s Water Polo took part in its first event on July 27. During the occasion, which marked the team’s pursuit for their fourth gold medal, Team USA won a match against Greece, with a score of 15 to 6.

Unsurprisingly, Flavor Flav was there in the stands, cheering the USA water polo team on. While watching the match, he also had the opportunity to share some hugs and laughs with the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and her family, as shown in a video posted to his Instagram.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: I love all the support Women’s Water Polo is getting,,, ya boy is so appreciative that the First Lady came to the First Game,” he wrote in the caption. “THANK YOU @flotus Dr Jill Biden for all the support of you and your family.”

While making his way around the Team USA House at the Olympics on July 25, he expressed how happy he was to be at the event.

“This is quite an experience for me right now, you know, because the only time I’ve ever seen the Olympics was on TV,” he told The Associated Press. You know what I’m saying? But I always wanted to see what it felt like being there. So now I got the opportunity to be here. It’s the best