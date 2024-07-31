Singer Fleur East: ‘I was terrified to breastfeed in public’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

New mum Fleur East revealed that she was initially “terrified” to breastfeed in public, but she is now committed to tackling the stigma around it.

The English singer and rapper, who shot to fame when she reached The X Factor final in 2014, gave birth to her daughter Nova on March 22 and has since spoken out about how scared she was to pump and breastfeed in public for the first time.

“When I first breastfed my daughter in public, I was absolutely terrified,” said the 36-year-old. “I was scared of getting stared at, people judging me, and if Nova made a bit of a fuss I’d be panicking about other people’s opinions.

open image in gallery Fleur East gave birth the her first child Nova earlier this year (Jas Lehal/PA)

“There have been a few occasions where people have looked over, tutted, and made it known they were uncomfortable.”

And she is not alone, new research from British femtech brand Elvie found that 70% of 1,016 new mothers surveyed said that they have felt judged when breastfeeding or pumping in public.

However, the Hits Radio Breakfast Show presenter is determined to not let other people’s judgement affect her, and wants to remind new mothers that breastfeeding is a natural process.

open image in gallery Fleur East and other mums breasfeeding on the London Underground (Jas Lehal/PA)

“I just chose to ignore them and reminded myself I was doing something that is very natural, and just got on with it,” said East. “It’s perfectly natural to feed your child and if your baby is hungry, they need to eat, whether that’s on a train, in a restaurant, in a park, wherever it may be.

“No one should feel shamed for caring for their child, and doing what their body is built to do.”

The singer also revealed that her confidence with public breastfeeding has developed over time.

open image in gallery Fleur East breastfeeding Nova (Fleur East/ breastfeeding Nova)

“The more you do it, the more used to it you get,” said East. “I hate the idea of women avoiding feeding because of judgement, it’s outrageous that women are still made to feel uncomfortable breastfeeding in public – it’s 2024 for goodness sake!”

To help empower mums to feel confident enough to breastfeed in public spaces such as the London Underground, East has partnered with Elvie on a new #FreeTheFeed campaign ahead of World Breastfeeding Week, which will take place between August 1-7.

open image in gallery Fleur East and other new mums breastfeeding on the tube (Jas Lehal/PA)

Elvie’s research also found that over three-quarters (78%) of mums polled would like better signage on public transport to encourage the public to prioritise seating for breastfeeding or pumping mothers.

open image in gallery Elvie has given out free to feed badges to spread awareness of its new campaign (Jas Lehal/PA)

Two-thirds (66%) also said that this change would help normalise breastfeeding and pumping while travelling, making it less ‘taboo’, while 41% simply need to see more empathy from their fellow commuters.

“I hope by taking part in this shoot, and making breastfeeding and pumping more visible, it is a small step towards a big change for women,” added East. “I would hope that moving forward, more places were accepting of mothers breastfeeding in public and that it becomes more of the norm and even celebrated!”