A Twitter/ X user has claimed that an American Airlines flight attendant “snatched” her three-year-old nephew’s snack box on a flight.

In a tweet shared on 12 August, social media user Dara, who posts with the Twitter username @dynamicallydara, claimed she was travelling with her nephew when the incident occurred.

Her nephew had brought a clear box with him containing separate segments for different unwrapped snacks, including crackers and cereal.

According to Dara, she was playing a game with her nephew on his iPad, while the snack box was on the tray in front of him. Then the flight attendant, who was collecting rubbish at the time, “grabbed” the box and explained she was “going to show” it to the flight attendant at the front of the flight.

“Flew @AmericanAir today w/a 3 yr old & his snack box of unwrapped food,” Dara tweeted. “Flight attendant walked by, snatched it without asking, & took it to show a friend seated near the front of the plane. Was gone several minutes… Before I could finish processing her statement, she snatched the snack box & walked off.”

Dara said that she “had to throw” all the food away, adding that she was “incensed” and would be “contacting corporate”.

“She and my nephew’s food were gone for several minutes, out of my view. I have no idea who or what his food was exposed to while out of my sight & had to throw it all away when she finally returned with it,” she tweeted in a series of follow-up posts.

“We had to finish our journey without the things painstakingly prepared for him.”

Dara said that she had spoken to the flight attendant, and “her response was the justification of, ‘Oh I had just washed my hands’. I told her that was not the point at all. She should not help herself to people’s personal items.

“She ‘apologised’ but continued to explain why her behaviour was okay. Her hands were clean. It was her friend. Her friend is a new grandmother. Her rationalisations negate any apology, as she was clearly not sorry and felt she had every right to help herself to our belongings.”

In response, the official American Airlines account tweeted: “What an adorable snack box! Our apology the crew member took it from you without asking first.”

However, Dara said that she was unimpressed by the “apathetic” reply.

The Independent has contacted American Airlines for comment.