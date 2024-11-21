Soap actor draws backlash after performing in-flight workout in airplane aisle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mexican soap opera star and fitness influencer Bárbara de Regil has drawn backlash for performing a workout routine mid-flight.

The 37-year-old actor, who starred in Latin American telenovelas like Lalola and Rosario Tijeras, was traveling with her husband, Fernando Schoenwald, when she decided to unwind by turning the cabin aisle into her personal gym. She performed a full “body pump” workout mid-flight, which didn’t exactly win over her fellow passengers or online spectators.

“I’m feeling crazy after nearly 35 hours in the air on planes,” the fitness guru explained, addressing her 9 million Instagram followers in an Instagram Story post. But instead of sticking to light stretches or a casual stroll, de Regil opted for a full-throttle, multistep workout, including running in place and squat jumps — all while wearing pajamas and an eye mask.

Her husband, unfazed, stayed seated and scrolled through his phone as if nothing unusual was happening.

Meanwhile, online critics weren’t as chill.

“This ridiculous lady has already won the Idiot of the Year award,” one said.

“I go to the back of the plain and stretch not in the middle of the Isle,” wrote another.

“Planes don’t have showers, she must stink,” a third added.

However, there were some who defended the actor. “35 hours!? I would be moving too,” someone said.

“Movement is extremely good for you and healthy for you when you’re flying so often. I learned this because I used to fly a lot for work and I started having issues with water retention and cramping,” read another comment.

De Regil brushed off the backlash, insisting she couldn’t stay still for long periods.

Beneath a screen capture of her story posted on La Razón Mexico’s Instagram account, she took to the comments section to defend her decision to stay active while in the air. “Those movements that you see, hahaha, are to avoid thrombosis and, above all, I don’t know about you, but I can’t sit for that long,” she said.

“I think more are bothered by the one who snores than the one who moves - besides first of all the space is big.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is recommended that airplane passengers move as much as they can during flights to prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which occurs when a blood clot forms within the large deep veins of the body, usually in the leg. Clots are more likely when you sit for long periods of time, so getting up and moving is widely encouraged.