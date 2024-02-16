Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florence Pugh sweetly brought her grandmother to the premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square on Thursday.

The 28-year-old actor pulled on fans heartstrings as she walked the carpet in Leicester Square with her grandmother - whom she calls Granzo Pat.

Pugh looked as stylish as ever in a custom Valentino brown sequin dress with a hood made by Pierpaolo Piccioli, as she smiled with her grandmother and posed for photos.

And of course, fans had something to say about the special moment shared between the Pugh and Granzo Pat.

One user wrote on X/formerly known as Twitter: “Florence Pugh and her grandmother are so cute.”

“Awww beautiful people,” a third user said under a post by Film Updates on X.

Florence Pugh and grandmother Pat (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

A third commented: “Maximum respect for any celebrity who always takes or shows that he is grateful for being where he is thanks to the support of his family.”

This isn’t the first time Granzo Pat proudly joined her granddaughter on the red carpet.

In 2022, Pugh and Granzo Pat attended the Venice International Film Festival. In an Instagram post at the time, Pugh called it a "special" moment and said that her grandmother would attend a carpet with her again.

In the caption of her post, Pugh wrote, “She is such an adventurer that it saddened us all that she was thinking that way. I asked her, ‘but granny, what about being on the red carpet at my premiere in Venice? What about if Bear Grylls actually does invite you to run wild with him for an episode?’ After some thought she started the process.

“I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying ‘Oh they don’t want to see me’. I assured her they did.

“Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet.”

Pugh and her grandma Pat share a special moment (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

When joining the Dune franchise, Pugh, who plays the role of Princess Irulan, said, “I stepped into a world that I already was enamoured with.”

Dune: Part Two, is the second instalment of the sci-fi movie. Canadian director Denis Villeneuve takes audiences back to Arrakis for his follow-up to 2021’s “Dune”, with Chalamet’s lead character Paul Atreides joining forces with Zendaya’s Chani and the Arrakis locals, called the Fremen, to seek revenge against those who killed his father.

Set in a future where noble families rule planetary fiefs, the franchise is based on author Frank Herbert’s highly acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name. It tackles politics, religion, the fight for precious resources and the environment.

"The first movie was a bit of homework for the audience that they had to learn about this world...there was a lot of back story, that's done. Now the second one was more cinematic fun for me," Villeneuve told Reuters at the London premiere.

The evening was filled with glitz and glam as stars including Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya walked the sandy desert carpet.

Zendaya arrived on for the premiere looking futuristic in a robot-style outfit (Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi)

Zendaya, 27, stole the show as she arrived for the premiere looking futuristic in a robot-style outfit, straight from the Thierry Mugler archives.

The silver bodysuit, which hails from Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection, was decked out with chromatic sleeves covering her from neck to hands. The metallic ensemble also featured sheer cut-outs over plastic across her midriff and legs.

The Mugler catsuit was dubbed the “Machinenmensch” - or Machine Human - and took six months to create at the time, according to W Magazine.

“Dune: Part Two” arrives in UK cinemas on 1 March.