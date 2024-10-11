Florence Pugh explains how to pronounce her last name

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Florence Pugh has been making sure people are correctly pronouncing her last name.

On Thursday, October 10, both the Little Women actress and Andrew Garfield participated in a Wired Autocomplete interview to promote their new movie, We Live in Time. One of the most Googled questions about Pugh was people wondering how to correctly say her last name.

“Pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew,” she immediately said as she made finger guns to imitate where the sound was coming from. “Or, like a pew, like a church pew.”

However, Garfield was convinced that the pronunciation wasn’t completely accurate as he asked her, “How do you really pronounce it though?”

“Pugh,” the Midsommar star responded, giving a third comparison to her name as she added, “Yeah, it’s Hugh but with a P.”

“Be honest, finally,” Garfield continued. “Alright, it’s pudge,” the actress responded while laughing.

Recently Garfield and Pugh appeared on the MeetCutesNYC TikTok account, which usually asks couples how they met.

open image in gallery Florence Pugh is pronounced ‘pew,’ the actor confirmed ( Getty Images )

“Are you two a couple?” the interviewer asked, to which Garfield jokingly responded: “That’s none of your business.”

“We work together,” Pugh clarified.

The two stars were then asked about what they’d like to see in the other’s future with Pugh wanting to see Garfield become a father and Garfield sweetly wanting his co-star to spend more time with her friends and family.

“I’d like to see her have more time for herself, to be a person and to just enjoy and smell the flowers, and look out the window and see the view, and have holidays and be with the people she loves,” he said.

“We need her work in the world, and in order for that to happen, she needs to have her own privacy and time and space.”

Pugh isn’t the only celebrity to run into some issues with people pronouncing her name. Earlier this year Timothée Chalamet provided his explanation on how to pronounce his name during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Honestly, it’s ‘Tim-oh-teh,’” Chalamet shared. “But I would not oblige you to say it like that and it can be Timothy or Timmy or Doug or Allen.”

“It’s ‘Tim-oh-teh?’” Kimmel asked.

“That’s what it was supposed to be – my parents cursed me with that,” the actor responded.

However, Kimmel thought the actor’s name made sense because both his first and last names rhyme. But the Little Women alum chimed in to point out that his middle name ruins it.

“My middle name is Hal, which breaks it up in a ... it breaks it up in a bizarre way,” Chalamet said. One of the show’s other guests at the time, Pugh, agreed, adding: “That’s not the flow.”