How a school turned hotel became Amsterdam’s best culinary secret

On the top floor of a former school turned hotel is the best meal in Amsterdam.

A trip to the Netherlands capital is not complete without a visit to the city center, where fry shops, colorful candy stores, and bookstores all vie for attention.

But when you’ve had your fill of the hustle and bustle of the city, retreating to the quieter section, where the newly opened Pillows Maurits At The Park hotel is located, results in one of the most joyful experiences.

The hotel is a pleasure from the minute you arrive, with our Uber driver pulling into the circular driveway in front of an impressively large brick building.

We were met at the door by the concierge, who immediately ushered us into a beautifully furnished room filled with bookshelves, comfortable chairs, and full-size trees artfully situated in vases, a hub where guests can access complimentary drinks 24/7. There, with champagne in hand and a bowl of truffle chips placed in front of us, we checked in to our reservation with the help of a hotel employee armed with a tablet.

open image in gallery The stunning facade of Pillows Maurits at the Park hotel ( Pillows Maurits at the Park )

open image in gallery Inside, guests are checked in in a lounge filled with bookshelves and unlimited beverages ( Chelsea Ritschel )

The hotel, which is nestled on the grounds of Oosterpark, a short drive from the heart of the city, has retained its charm despite its recent transformation into a hotel, with large hallways and towering ceilings reminiscent of the former school, built in 1908.

open image in gallery The old school has been reimagined as a hotel ( Pillows Maurits at the Park )

open image in gallery The details of the hallways remind you that you are walking where students once walked ( Pillows Maurits at the Park )

The rooms, which start at €385 a night, are tastefully decorated and welcoming, with our first-floor Junior Suite accommodation featuring a lovely view of the outdoor dining area and the surrounding grounds, as well as a living space and a bathroom with a large tub. We were also welcomed in the room by macarons and a box of orange chocolate, details that made all the difference.

open image in gallery Many of the rooms boast views of the nearby park, and the surrounding manicured grounds ( Pillows Maurits at the Park )

open image in gallery The hotel bathrooms are lovely and spacious, with some boasting soaking tubs ( Pillows Maurits at the Park )

What makes the hotel special, however, is its amenities, such as the speakeasy Fitz’s Bar located in the basement, which boasts an original Picasso, delicious cocktails, and extremely dedicated bartenders, and the VanOost restaurant located on its top floor and helmed by Chef Floris van Straalen. As noted by esteemed dining guide Michelin, the space that houses the restaurant was once filled with medical students performing dissections. Now, it has been transformed into a stunning, cavernous space where we enjoyed one of the best meals we’ve had in recent years.

open image in gallery The hotel speakeasy bar boasts an original Picasso ( Pillows Maurits at the Park )

open image in gallery The Picasso painting sits in an unassuming corner of the speakeasy bar ( Chelsea Ritschel )

open image in gallery Fitz’s Bar was helmed by extremely knowledgeable and talented bartenders. Ours matched our cocktails to the colors of our outfits. ( Chelsea Ritschel )

We arrived at the VanOost restaurant on a Friday night in April at 7pm. Upon our arrival, we were shown to a living room-type area next to the bar, where we were informed that we would be enjoying cocktails and appetizers before dinner, and where we could decide which of the two tasting menus we wished to partake in, the six-course, which costs €115, or the eight-course, which costs €140 a person.

open image in gallery Inside VanOost restaurant, located on the top floor of the hotel ( Chelsea Ritschel )

open image in gallery The stunning VanOost restaurant, located on the top floor of the hotel ( Pillows Maurits at the Park )

open image in gallery The first bites of what would be an incredible meal ( Chelsea Ritschel )

After asking the bartender to make us a cocktail that was both rum-based and fruity, and informing the waitstaff of our dairy allergy, we were treated to our first bites of the night: a foam-topped cracker and a take on Japanese takoyaki, or octopus balls.

The explosion of flavors had not been what we were expecting from the relatively unassuming restaurant, but it set the tone - and the high bar - for the rest of the meal.

A final “bite” course before the real meal began was a foie gras and eel concoction, which was easily the best morsel we’ve ever consumed.

open image in gallery An eel and foie gras concoction was one of our favorites of the night ( Chelsea Ritschel )

Once we’d replenished our drinks, we were taken into the main dining room, where we were greeted by the chefs in the open kitchen with a loud, bellowing welcome. The interesting introduction was one we heard repeated each time new diners entered the vast dining room.

Our table, situated at the back of the restaurant near the windows, looked over the park below us, and made it feel like we couldn’t be further from the bustle of the city.

As for our eight-course tasting menu, which included long pauses in between, it consisted of various incredible dishes, including an oyster topped with caviar, sweetbread paired with raw shrimp, steak, and lobster. Dessert, which appeared after many hours, included shaved truffles.

open image in gallery The bread was served with flavored butters and olive oils ( Chelsea Ritschel )

open image in gallery Every course was better and more intricate than the one before ( Chelsea Ritschel )

open image in gallery Each course was unique, such as this dish made of beets ( Chelsea Ritschel )

open image in gallery From seafood to meat courses, the meal at VanOost was impeccable ( Chelsea Ritschel )

open image in gallery Every dish was perfectly prepared and full of flavor ( Chelsea Ritschel )

open image in gallery The eight-course tasting menu was worth the price ( Chelsea Ritschel )

We left the three-hour tasting menu in awe of the meal we’d just indulged in, and in agreement that the ambiance, service and location had only added to the experience. The best part? Our journey to our room at the end of the meal consisted of two short flights of stairs, a welcome commute after a week of travel.

But VanOost isn’t the only restaurant on the hotel grounds worth visiting, as the Spring Cafe Brasserie on the first floor, where you can have breakfast, lunch and/or dinner, is also wonderful. The restaurant is on the more casual side, but that doesn’t mean the menu is, with one dinner complete with a perfectly seared dry aged entrecôte served with french fries. The dish was flawlessly paired with a glass of red wine. We enjoyed the meal outside, situated in the beautifully manicured seating area on the border of the park, where we were kept comfortable and warm with sheepskin throws and heaters. We then enjoyed the same meal again the next night, this time served in the room as room service.

open image in gallery The back of the hotel, where the Spring Brasserie is located ( Chelsea Ritschel )

open image in gallery The Spring Brasserie restaurant at the hotel is a perfect, casual dining option ( Pillows Maurits at the Park )

open image in gallery We ordered room service from the Spring Brasserie restaurant at the hotel, and it was just as good as eating in the dining room ( Chelsea Ritschel )

The menu at Spring Cafe Brassiere also boasts options such as risotto, pan fried sea bream, or a classic burger if you’re in the mood for something simple. If you want to elevate that simple, you can add foie gras and truffle for an additional €16.

During our trip, we also popped into the hotel’s Urban Spa, where we enjoyed a brief yet relaxing 30-minute neck, shoulder and scalp massage. What we liked most about the hotel spa, apart from the massage itself, was that treatments can be seamlessly booked online.

open image in gallery The spa at the Pillows Maurits at the Park hotel is easy to book and the perfect escape ( Chelsea Ritschel )

Overall, a stay at Pillows Maurits at the Park is worth the trip and the investment. The tranquil environment of the grounds, which continues seamlessly in the surrounding park, makes it a perfect choice for the traveler who wants to avoid the hustle and bustle. The exceptional dining experiences bring the hotel to the next level, making it a must-visit destination for anyone in Amsterdam.