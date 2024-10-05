How to tell if your apple cider is safe to drink this fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Experts have warned consumers to stay away from unpasteurized apple cider this fall.

According to seasonal guidelines from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), juices like apple cider can pose a risk, particularly if they’re unpasteurized. If cider isn’t pasteurized – meaning it hasn’t been heated or treated with UV light to eliminate harmful pathogens – bacteria from the fresh apples can end up in your drink.

Although most juice in the US is pasteurized – including the options you find at your grocery store, such as those from concentrate or sold in cans, bottles, and juice boxes – juice sold at health food stores, farmers’ markets, cider mills, or juice bars might be unpasteurized, the FDA warns.

Unpasteurized juice is often found in refrigerated sections, but don’t be fooled: chilling or freezing juice won’t kill harmful bacteria. Only pasteurization can do that, according to health guidelines in Canada.

The FDA’s warnings are based on years of reports linking unpasteurized cider and other fruit juices to foodborne illnesses, especially food poisoning. Other countries that produce apples such as Canada have warned that consuming untreated juices can put consumers at risk of bacteria, like salmonella, E. coli, and Cryptosporidium parasites. Signs of contamination typically appear within one to three days of consuming tainted juice and can include vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, headaches, and body aches.

open image in gallery Experts recommend consumers stay away from unpasteurized apple cider ( Getty Images )

Exposure to these kinds of bacteria can be particularly dangerous for children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems – who are all far more likely to fall prey to serious illness as a result.

A way to avoid these products is by reading the labels. Unpasteurized juices are usually labeled, “This product has not been pasteurized and therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Apple orchards, cider mills, and farmers’ markets aren’t obligated to include warning labels on unpasteurized products, so experts suggest asking directly if the cider has been pasteurized.

If you’re making cider at home after a day of apple picking, the FDA has some guidelines to follow: wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, cut away any bruised or damaged parts of the apples, and give them a thorough rinse under running water. Then, dry them with a clean cloth or paper towel to remove any lingering bacteria before pressing.