How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...
Fried in spices and ketchup, shredded banana peel can be transformed into vegetarian ‘pulled pork’. Katie Wright gives it a go
I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.
“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”
Banana peel pulled pork
Makes: 1 portion
Ingredients:
1 banana peel
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)
3 tbsp tomato ketchup
1 soft bread roll
1 tbsp coleslaw
Olive oil
Salt
Method:
1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over a medium for about five minutes.
2. Add a pinch of salt, along with the cumin, smoked paprika and sugar. After 30 seconds, add the ketchup and simmer for a couple more minutes until the mixture is the consistency and dark brown colour of pulled pork.
3. Serve in a soft roll, topped with a tablespoon of coleslaw.
Recipe from ‘Green One Pound Meals’ by Miguel Barclay (published by Headline Home, £16.99; photography by Dan Jones), available now.
