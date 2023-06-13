BBQ salad recipes without a soggy lettuce leaf in sight

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBQs are just as much about the side dishes as they are the burgers and various grilled meats, but that doesn’t mean you’re limited to serving soggy lettuce.

These Maldon Salt salad recipes deliver on everything from a fresh and vibrant orange and carrot salad with halloumi, to a light but flavour-packed pasta salad.

Or get your greens in with a steak salad with broccoli, parmesan, and a chilli and herb dressing.

Orange and carrot salad with grilled halloumi

The perfect salad for a summer dinner party (Maldon Salt)

This orange and carrot salad, paired with barbecue grilled halloumi creates the perfect salad for any summer dinner party.

Ingredients:

2 Navel oranges

2 blood oranges

2 carrots

200g halloumi cheese

2 tbsp black olives

2 sprigs of fresh mint

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Maldon Salt

1 pinch of cumin

Freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Wash, dry and de-leaf the fresh mint. Set aside a few whole leaves and chop up the rest finely. Juice ½ a blood orange, filter out the excess bits/pips with a sieve, then season the juice with Maldon Salt and pepper. Add the olive oil, cumin and chopped mint and mix together well. Put this salad dressing in the fridge for later.

2. Cut the peel and pith away from the rest of the oranges with a very sharp knife until the pulp is completely clean. Cut each orange into segments and toss into a salad bowl. Using a vegetable peeler, finely shred the peeled carrots into the bowl, and add the olives and salad dressing together.

3. Chop the halloumi into thin slices, lightly brush with olive oil and then grill on the barbecue until golden on both sides. Serve together with the salad. Add a pinch of Maldon Salt for seasoning.

Pasta salad

A simple yet delicious pasta salad that’s easy to make (Maldon Salt)

The simple yet delicious pasta salad is easy to make, perfect for the hot summer months when craving for something light but packed full of flavour.

Ingredients:

350g short pasta

150g cherry tomatoes

1 bag of mini mozzarella balls

16 black olives

8 anchovy fillets in oil

2 tbsp chopped toasted pistachios or pine nuts

16 capers

¼ medium red onion

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 sprigs of fresh basil with small leaves

Maldon Salt

Black pepper

Method:

1. Wash, dry and chop the tomatoes into eighths, place them in a salad bowl and season with Maldon Salt and pepper.

2. Add the drained mozzarella balls, olives, capers and chopped onion and drizzle with olive oil. Drain the anchovies and add to the mix. Wash and dry the basil and then remove the leaves from the stem.

3. Cook the pasta al dente in plenty of salted water, according to the instructions on the packet, then drain and cool under cold running water. Once fully drained, mix the pasta in with the rest of the ingredients in the salad bowl.

4. To plate up, place the anchovies on top, sprinkle on the pistachios and basil leaves and serve at room temperature.

Steak salad with purple broccoli, parmesan, and chilli and herb dressing

A beautiful seared steak salad (Maldon Salt)

A beautiful seared steak salad recipe paired with the best in season purple sprouting broccoli and broad beans.

Ingredients:

400g sirloin steak

100ml plive oil, plus extra for frying

A handful of chopped parsley

A handful of chopped coriander

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

200g purple sprouting broccoli

150g broad beans, blanched

50g wild rocket

25g aged parmesan

20g toasted pine nuts

A pinch of Maldon Salt

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C.

2. Begin by cooking the steak. Make sure your meat is out of the fridge 30 minutes before you want to cook it, so it has time to come up to room temperature. Get a frying pan or griddle pan on the heat get it to a nice high heat. Drizzle some olive oil onto your steak and season generously with Maldon salt and cracked black pepper. Once the pan is nice a hot, place the meat in and allow it to sear and sizzle on one side first. Depending on the size of your steak this can take a good 5 minutes on each side. You want good, deep caramelization on all sides of the meat.

3. While the meat is cooking place the purple sprouting broccoli onto a baking tray and drizzle over some oil and a pinch of Maldon salt. Place the tray into the oven and roast the broccoli for 10-12 minutes until tender and starting to char slightly.

4. Once the steak is cooked to your liking – we’ve served it medium rare here – remove from the pan and leave it to rest on a chopping board. The resting time is key! It helps keep all the cooking juices to stay absorbed inside before slicing.

5. While your meat rests, prepare the rest of the salad. Place the olive oil in a small bowl and mix with the chopped parsley and coriander, the diced red chilli and some Maldon salt and cracked black pepper. Set this dressing aside.

6. On a large platter scatter over the wild rocket. Next top this with the roasted broccoli and the blanched broad beans.

7. The meat will be rested now, so carefully slice at a diagonal into thin slices. Place this over the salad. Any meat juices that are left on the board can be carefully poured into the bowl with the dressing ingredients.

8. Drizzle over the dressing, shave some parmesan across the top and sprinkle over toasted pine nuts. Give the whole salad a final pinch of Maldon salt and some cracked black pepper and then serve.

Recipes from Maldon Salt. Find more at maldonsalt.com/recipes-tips-blog