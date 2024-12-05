There is an unending to-do list at this time of year. Add to that the frenzied need to see every person you have ever met (and passably liked) before the BIG day, and you’re set for an almighty crash. But, I am here to bring good cheer, and offer light relief with some outstanding wine selections that will see you through the entire Christmas season.

From a glass to enjoy after little Tabatha has triumphed in her portrayal as “third lamb” in the school nativity, to bottles to open on the big day itself, I am the wine angel of Christmas present.

There can be a sense of overwhelm in selecting the right wine to go with various canapes, main-event-meals, snacking and leftovers, so what I hope you’ll find below is a selection of eminently comforting, reassuringly delicious and broadly appealing wines that lend a hand to creating some joyful and enjoyable moments over the festive period.

And, if it all seems a little too much, they’re perfect to enjoy a glass on your own, with a leftover turkey sandwich watching TheMuppets Christmas Carol for the umpteenth time... or is that just me?

I have focused primarily on the supermarkets as that is where, as a nation, we tend to do our big food shop, coupled with the fact there are some outstanding offers currently available. But I always recommend you support your local independent wine shop too. They will provide you with great knowledge and enticing wines.

My top advice when it comes to wine is not to overthink it: drink what you enjoy with food that brings you pleasure, surrounded by the people you love and you won’t go far wrong.

open image in gallery Festive beginnings: start the season with sparkling moments – from nativity plays to impromptu toasts ( Rosamund Hall )

Prince Alexandre Crémant de Loire, France, NV

Waitrose, £14.99 (£10 until 1/1/25), 12.5 per cent

A steadfastly good quality crémant from the Loire Valley in France, a blend of chenin blanc with a smattering of chardonnay. It’s like taking a walk through an autumnal orchard brimming with bright crisp apples and soft pears: it has lively acidity and gentle, appealing bubbles.

Morrisons The Best Crémant De Limoux Rosé, France, NV

Morrisons, £12.50 (£10 with More Card until 1/1/25), 12.5 per cent

Made by an excellent cooperative producer in the southerly French region of Limoux, this uses mostly champagne varietals, including chardonnay and pinot noir. I love the lifted fresh cranberry and raspberry notes and the slice-of-lemon citrus acidity which gives it excellent balance. An elegant sparkling rosé to serve at a party, take to a party (it is a good-looking bottle) or to have on standby in the fridge.

Morrisons The Best English Sparkling Brut Vintage, England, 2010

Morrisons, £24 (£15 with More card until 1/1/25), 11.5 per cent

Sshhh, do not tell everyone, but this is the bargain of the Christmas season. With nearly 14 years of ageing, this is an elegant and decadent wine with golden apples, honey-soaked hazelnuts, orange peel and lemon zest. It has brisk acidity but is beautifully balanced by the honeyed layer giving it a softer edge.

Champagne Albert Lebrun Premier Cru Brut, France, NV

Wine Society, £26, 12 per cent

A family domaine champagne, making wine for over 130 years, this is an impressively sumptuous champagne and one that has me reaching for a smoked salmon pin-wheel quicker than you can say “Is it Christmas yet?”. You will love the aromas of fresh butter-croissant, soft baked apples and a twist of lemon all wrapped up inside the velvety smooth bubbles.

Charles Dauteuil Vintage Champagne Brut, France, 2017

Sainsbury’s, £28, 12 per cent

Vintage champagnes can be characterised by being richer, decadent and an altogether fuller-bodied glass than their non-vintage counterparts. This example sits somewhere in-between, and at sub £30 per bottle, you get a lot of wine for your money. It is warming with its rich buttery-biscuit notes, juicy ripe pears and festive marzipan finish. Champagnes such as this are a great accompaniment to any and all meals, and do not let anyone tell you otherwise.

open image in gallery Reds for all reasons: perfect partners for everything from turkey to takeout ( Rosamund Hall )

Waitrose Loved & Found Piedirosso, Italy, 2023

Waitrose, £9.99, 13.5 per cent

Bleak winter calls for wines made from grapes grown under the warmth of the southern Italian sun. This is a joyous medley of brambly hedgerow fruit and soft strawberries dipped in smooth dark chocolate. If you are boycotting Christmas, you could just order a pizza and pour a glass of this?

Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux Rouge, France, 2021

Aldi, £4.99 (in-store only), 13 per cent

I have tasted a lot of wines this autumn, easily ticking into the four-digits and beyond. And this is my pick if you want a decent red for five pounds that actually tastes like it is from Bordeaux. It is uncomplicated, obviously – but it is smooth and easy, with appealing bright, generous fruit.

Secateurs Shiraz Cabernet Cinsault, A A Badenhorst, South Africa, 2024

Swig, £17.50, 13 per cent

Laid back and utterly delightful, and that’s just the winemaker of this charming wine. With a heavy leaning on syrah and a dollop of cabernet sauvignon, this is a wine that improves with every vintage I try. It is fulsome and smoky with glossy redcurrants, wild blackberries and a hint of black pepper, liquorice and an appealing earthiness.

Morrisons The Best Dao Red, Portugal, 2022

Morrisons, £9.50 (£7.50 with More card until 1/1/25), 13 per cent

Silken and mellow with a punnet load of tender plums and black cherries – this is a charming, medium-bodied Portuguese red from the region of Dao, famed for producing “pinot noir-esque” wines. It is perfect to have on hand to enjoy with friends and a slab of paté and baguette, or just to enjoy a glass on its own – it is effortlessly versatile.

Sainsbury’s Barbera d’Asti, Taste the Difference, Italy, 2021

Sainsbury’s, £8.75, 14.5 per cent

An excellent example of an underappreciated grape (barbera) made in a lesser-known area (Asti) of a region (Piedmont) that is famous for big-hitter names such as barolo and barbaresco. If you want a giving, enveloping fireside red that has juicy dark cherries and a dusting of cocoa, then this is perfect. Ideal when all you fancy is a bowl of spag bol for dinner after reaching festive-food overload.

open image in gallery Crowd-pleasers: these wines will keep spirits bright, whether it’s a festive party or a quiet night in ( Rosamund Hall )

Beronia Rioja Reserva, Spain, 2019

Sainsbury’s, £16 (£14 with Nectar card until 10/12/24), 14 per cent

Rioja, I sometimes feel, is so famous, it often gets overlooked. Beronia is a stalwart on the rioja circuit, and this remains one of the most consistently good quality, great value wines widely available. This is a textbook velvety smooth red, full of juicy damsons, plush red cherries and swirls of chocolate in vanilla cream. What’s not to love? Perfect with a rib of beef, cold-cut ham and, of course, pigs in blankets.

Fleurie, Domaine la Portelle, France, 2018

Wine Society, £12.75, 13 per cent

Pinot noir is often the perfect foil for Christmas dinner and its array of trimmings, but so too is gamay. With its elegant rose-scented and delicate strawberry perfumed nose, and a generous, smooth mouth-feel, this is a great value alternative to more pricier pinots.

Langhe Nebbiolo, Garesio, Italy, 2021

Swig, £27, 13.5 per cent

This is a barolo in all but name, made from the same grape (nebbiolo) and sourced from vineyards that are used to make barolo, this is a staggeringly elegant expression of what nebbiolo is capable of – often known as the Burgundy of Italy. Open, decant and let the aromas of delicate rose petals, wild strawberry, autumnal forest floor and wood smoke deliver a wine that works beautifully with any festive feast.

Close Encounters Châteauneuf-du-Pape, France, 2021

Co-op, £22 (in-store only), 14.5 per cent

An abundant wine made from grenache, syrah and mourvedre, which is packed full of ample ripe redcurrant, soft raspberry and plump blackberry compote fruit. It has a weight and richness, but doesn’t feel overpowering as the lively acidity keeps it feeling fresh. A great party-centrepiece wine from a highly respected Rhône Valley producer.

Frédéric Magnien, Croix-Violette, Cote de Nuits Villages, France, 2021

Yapp Brothers, £33, 13 per cent

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You could say that about pairing pinot noir with roast turkey and the smorgasbord of accompaniments. This is a treat of a wine, from a small plot of vines right next to the famed (and expensive) Gevrey Chambertin – it is all mellow black plums and supple dark cherries, a lick of cinnamon and woodied earthiness, bound together with friendly, smooth tannins.

open image in gallery Winter warmers: rich, elegant choices for fireside evenings and indulgent feasts alike ( Rosamund Hall )

Burra Brook Chardonnay, Australia, 2023

M&S (in-store)/Ocado, £6.50, 12.5 per cent

A gentle, creamy Australian chardonnay with aromas of soft pears, white peaches and fleshy pineapple. It is a charming drop that gives you a lot of wine for your money, and it looks smart too.

The Lodge Hill Riesling, Jim Barry, Australia, 2023,

Co-op, £11.75, 11.4 per cent

Riesling has to be one of the most versatile grapes, and this Australian number from the premium region of Clare Valley demonstrates why perfectly. Its steely citrus lime juice gives it a tang-fastic edge that I love, it has waxy green apples and a scent of sweet jasmine flower. This wine would be perfect on its own or with turkey leftovers in any way you serve them – curry, pie, or in a squidgy white-bread sandwich.

Chateau Dereszla Tokaji, Hungary, 2023

Lidl (in-store only), £7.99, 12 per cent

I took a double-take with this wine. It is a dry expression of the furmint grape made by one of Hungary’s best producers. My glass was full of beautiful mellow pear, candied ginger, toasted almond, lemon curd and a hint of coconut shavings. It is a great wintry white to cut through the richness of the season.

Cave de Lugny, Les Charmes, Mâcon-Lugny, France, 2023

Waitrose, £16.99 (£10 until 1/1/25), 13 per cent

There is not a better chardonnay available for £10 a bottle. Fact. It will convert the most ardent of chardonnay deniers. Hailing from the spiritual homeland of the world’s noblest grape, burgundy, this unoaked expression has bright orchard fruit, delicate apple blossom and a mineral note too. It is the festive all-rounder you need – good for you to enjoy, good to give as a gift, and too good not to snap up!

open image in gallery White wonders: crisp, versatile bottles to cut through the season’s richness with every sip ( Rosamund Hall )

M&S Chateau Galochet Bordeaux Blanc, France, 2023

M&S/Ocado, £10, 12.5 per cent

The white wines of Bordeaux often get passed over for their louder red sibling, but they really deserve some attention too. This stylish number is a blend of sauvignon blanc and semillon, packed with aromas of lemon posset, ripe yellow apples and fresh spring herbs. It has a long finish with a zesty exclamation mark.

Sancerre Blanc, Daniel Chotard, Loire, 2022

Berry Bros & Rudd, £23.95, 13.5 per cent

Sauvignon blanc can be a bit marmite among wine drinkers, but this bottle will happily charm everyone around the table. I was delighted by its delicate fresh lemon, uplifting cox’s apple and smooth-set honey edge which sat beautifully alongside a steely, mineral finish. This is a seriously grown-up, but effortlessly enjoyable wine. This would go perfectly with a boxing day side of salmon.

Charles Drouin, Orée des Charmes, Viré-Clessé, France, 2023

Sainsbury’s, £19 (£16 with Nectar card until 10/12/24), 13 per cent

A beautiful chardonnay from southern Burgundy, a portion of which has spent some time in barrel on its lees allowing it to develop a creamy, vanilla note to accompany the ripe pear, acacia flower, fresh apple and citrus notes. It is rounded in the mouth, and really rather sumptuous. Supremely good white burgundy for the money.

Sainsbury’s Gaillac Loin De L’oeil, Discovery collection, France, 2022

Sainsbury’s, £14 (£12 with Nectar card until 10/12/24), 13 per cent

Little-known regions often hold delightful vinous treasures such as this white wine from the Gaillac region in southwest France. Made from the local grape variety loin de l’Oeil, it is like biting into a fleshy white peach, backed up with a smoky, mineral edge and a beautiful creamy finish. Delicious with a seafood platter.

open image in gallery Sweet endings: round off the festivities with decadent dessert wines and a touch of luxury ( Rosamund Hall )

Passito di Pantelleria, Duca di Castelmonte, Italy, 2023 (500ml)

Lidl (in-store only), £14.99, 14.5 per cent

A golden-hued sweet wonder wine from the island of Pantelleria. It is made from sun-dried zibibbo grapes, a traditional process which concentrates the delicious, natural sugars creating an intense wine with rich candied dried fruits, oozing figs and delicate honey. It pairs outrageously well with stilton.

Warre’s King’s Tawny Port, Portugal, NV

Waitrose, £15.99 (£10 until 1/1/25), 19 per cent

If you have never had port before or are serving a large group, then this is the perfect wine to offer. Aged in large barrels for a minimum of three years, this is a lighter style of port but it still retains an opulent feeling. Think sweet blackcurrant cassis and pecan nuts dipped in maple syrup. I suggest you chill it ever so slightly.

Morrisons The Best Dry Palo Cortado, Spain, NV (375ml)

Morrisons, £7 (£6.50 with More Card until 1/1/25), 19 per cent

I love sherry of all styles, especially the unique palo cortado which sits in its own hybrid world. All you need to know is that this is delicious: it has a gorgeous rich molten caramel nose, toffee apple bite and roasted hazelnuts with a candied orange peel and citrus zest freshness. Serve with some salted almonds or a mince pie with a dollop of brandy butter popped under the pastry lid.

Morrisons The Best Botrytis Semillon, Australia, 2019 (375ml)

Morrisons, £6.75 (£6.50 with More Card until 1/1/25), 9.5 per cent

Made by De Bortoli, Australia’s renowned dessert wine company that produces the world-famous Noble One, this late-harvest, hand-picked semillon is a great way to round off your Christmas Day wine selection. Despite its relatively low alcohol content, it has deeply concentrated dried stone fruit flavours and caramel-singed pineapple.

Disznókó Tokaji 1413 Edes Szamorodni, Hungary, 2021 (500ml)

Waitrose, £21.99, 12.5 per cent

The world needs to be enjoying more dessert wines, including this decadent and outstanding Tokaji from a vineyard that traces its roots (ahem) back to 1431. This unctuous, rich concentrated (but not cloying) wine is packed full of candied citrus, sweet tangerines, acacia honey and ginger – what a treat.

Specially Selected Sauternes, France, 2020 (375ml)

Aldi, £9.99 in-store only (£7.85 9/12 - 24/12), 14 per cent

Look closely at the label and you will see chateau suduiraut, one of Sauternes’ finest dessert wine producers. This is available for about a quarter of the price you can normally expect to pay for this half-bottle-sized wonder. I adore the sun-ripe apricot, sugar-soaked orange peel, bubbling marmalade nose which gives way to a long, persistently delicious length. On its own, with cheese, with pudding – you name it, this will be an enlivening accompaniment.