To quote Gilmore Girls, “there’s something deeply satisfying about watching other people exercise while eating junk food.” If you’re often hungry before half-time, we’ve narrowed down the city’s top spots to watch the 2022 World Cup to satisfy your sports and stomach cravings.

As the competition is being held in Qatar and it’s December, the usual array of pub gardens will be less busy this year. Needless to say, the weather has dictated much of this list. Moving indoors, pubs and bars will fill up fast with football fans keen not to miss a minute of the action.

Thankfully, many pubs offer multiple screens and menus full of pub grub and other bites to eat. After a difficult few years for the nation’s pubs, having the nation pour in - whether for the game or some grub - can only mean good things for the struggling hospitality sector.

If you’re unsure where to book to watch the next game, here are the best pubs and bars in which to set up camp.

The best places in London to watch the World Cup 2022

TOCA Social, Greenwich

(TOCA Social)

The world’s first interactive football and dining experience, TOCA Social allows fans to have a go at playing the game, as well as watching it. For the televised matches, you can choose between private booths set against an electric backgroup, a private TOCA box with a personal plasma screen or head to to the “Platform” to watch the game on multiple big screens.

Half-time snacks are sorted with hero bites including cheeseburger croquettes, fried pickles and more nibbles to sustain you through the second part of the game. Nerves can be calmed by beers that are available to order straight to your booth, if you’ve booked one.

For any games that take place during the day, TOCA Social has the answer to that too: special “Work and Watch” session screens, providing wifi, sockets and a front row seat to view all of the action.

toca.social

Great Central Pub, Marylebone

(Landmark London)

The Landmark London launched its new gastropub venture, Great Central Pub by Matt Fletcher, at the end of November and it’s well-prepped as a venue to watch the World Cup games. A more relaxed eatery within the five-star hotel, Great Central Pub offers comforting old pub classics with a contemporary twist, accompanied by local beers and wines.

Serving up hearty British pub food, Matt Fletcher uses seasonal ingredients in dishes such as scotch eggs with piccalilli and sticky honey mustard pork belly bites as well as more substantial meals including a classic steak and ale pie and steak sandwich on tiger bread.

landmarklondon.co.uk

Vinegar Yard, London Bridge

Located just next to London Bridge station, Vinegar Yard is showing all of the big games for the World Cup. While it won’t be the vibrant summer beer garden we’re used to during the warmer months, the street food bar’s winter terrace is the perfect place to watch your favourite teams (hopefully) score.

Sit back and feast on burgers and mac’n’cheese bites from Nanny Bill’s; Baba G’s lamb jalfrezi or paneer saag burgers and Neapolitan style pizzas from Bad Boy Pizza Society... and more. As usual, the bar will be fully stocked to keep you watered throughout the games.

vinegaryard.london

Valderrama’s, Angel

(Valderrama)

Named after Colombian football leged Carlos Valderrama, this cosy bar on Upper Street takes inspiration from the former player’s style and sporting grace. With a funky and retro feel to its interiors, viewers can go in expecting frozen margaritas and Beavertown beers on tap – and there’s no question about quality food with fried chicken burgers from Around the Cluck, as well as co-founder and head chef James Cochran’s sticky toffee pudding doughnuts on the menu.

What’s more, Valderrama is London’s first-ever inclusive sports bar, having recently pledged a commitment to the This Fan Girl charter and teaming up with Baller FC to create a dedicated safe space to watch all matches.

valderramas.co.uk

Morty and Bob’s, King’s Cross

(Morty & Bob’s)

Family-owned all day restaurant, café and bar Morty and Bob’s is showing the World Cup games in their King’s Cross location. Sink your teeth into one of its famous grilled cheese sandwiches, which kickstarted the restaurant’s brand and reputation, or choose some of the other menu options, including chicken schnitzel, an ancient grain salad or mufalde pasta.

Get into the cheering spirit with a range of beers, wines, spirits and soft drinks, as well as cocktails created by the restaurant’s mixologists.

mortyandbobs.com

Boom Battle Bar, multiple locations

In addition to playing augmented reality axe throwing and darts, crazier golf, beer pong and shuffleboard, Boom Battle Bar has set up screens to watch the World Cup at its various locations.

Celebrate your favourite teams playing with a bucket of Heineken beers and the bar’s popular bar snacks – we’re talking chicken wings and fries smothered in chicken salt. The main bar also serves up some pretty cool cocktails if pints aren’t your thing.

boombattlebar.com/uk

Market Halls, multiple locations

The popular street food canteen brand is hosting all World Cup games so you can enjoy Butchie’s fried chicken sandwiches, baja fish tacos from DF Tacos and dip deliciously flaky roti into daal as you cheer on the players on the big screen.

Beer kegs and face painting have featured alongisde the popular street food dishes at previous Market Halls screenings so there’s sure to be an atmosphere, as well as good grub and drinks.

markethalls.co.uk

Mama Shelter, Shoreditch

(Mama Shelter)

Fans of the all day restaurant in shoreditch will be glad to hear that Mama Shelter is also showing the World Cup games, alongside some fantastic food and creative cocktails. Known for its lively celebratory gatherings, the bar and restaurant of the hotel usually has guests involved in playing table football and ping pong during live music sessions and events.

Guests can enjoy ’nduja doughnuts and sweet potato croquettes, before moving onto a peri peri chicken burger and pork belly dish, all washed down with cocktails such as the Kentucky iced latte and the red pepper margarita.

mamashelter.com