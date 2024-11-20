Britain’s 50 best Sunday roasts: The ultimate guide to 2024’s top spots

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Good Food Guide has spoken, and Sunday lunch lovers, this one’s for you. The revered dining bible has dropped its list of the 50 Best Sunday Roasts for 2024, celebrating the nation’s enduring obsession with lashings of gravy, roast potatoes that crunch like a gravel drive and Yorkshire puddings that could double as boat sails.

This isn’t just a hat-tip to a few fancy spots. The list is a democratic affair, cooked up through public nominations and taste tests from the Guide’s anonymous inspectors, who know their way around a plate of beef and spuds. What they’ve delivered is a mix of big-hitters, local favourites and off-the-beaten-path gems, all nailing the roast in their own way.

In London, the spotlight lands on the likes of The Harwood Arms, a Michelin-starred Fulham pub where the roasts are as polished as the silverware. It’s one for the purists: seasonal vegetables, top-quality meats and gravy rich enough to ruin your New Year’s health kick before it starts.

Meanwhile, over in Soho, The Devonshire brings a bit of theatre to proceedings, carving its beef tableside and pairing it with a red wine gravy that’s practically a meal on its own. If you’re the sort who prefers your roasts with all the trimmings and a side of showmanship, this one’s hard to beat.

For something a bit more down-to-earth but no less spectacular, Hackney’s Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co serves up what might be the city’s best-value Sunday lunch. Their “hangover bowl”, a glorious heap of roasted meats, potatoes, veg and Yorkshire pudding, is a steal at £12. Pair it with a craft beer from the brewery and call it a weekend well spent.

But the list isn’t all about London. Outside the capital, The Abbey Inn in North Yorkshire scoops the title of overall winner, and it’s easy to see why. With rare-breed meats from the owner’s family farm and clever touches like ox cheek toad-in-the-hole, it’s a roast that turns heads and fills bellies.

In Kent, The Sportsman at Seasalter keeps things local and rustic, offering roasts so good you’ll forget about the drive back to London. And for those heading north, Cumbria’s The Black Bull wins praise for its field-to-fork ethos, with Herdwick lamb and Hereford beef taking centre stage.

From pubs with Michelin stars to bottle-shop bistros and everything in between, the list shows the roast isn’t going anywhere. And thank God for that.

For the full list of winners and more details, visit The Good Food Guide’s Best Sunday Roasts 2024.

The Good Food Guide’s 50 Best Sunday Roasts 2024

Here’s the full list of the 50 best Sunday roasts across the UK.

London

open image in gallery Blacklock’s famous ‘all-in’ roast feast – three cuts of dry-aged meat, duck-fat potatoes, and bottomless gravy ( Blacklock )

Blacklock Canary Wharf

Famous for its “all-in” sharing feast with three cuts of dry-aged meat, duck-fat potatoes, and endless gravy.

blacklock.com

The Canton Arms, Stockwell

Renowned for its slow-cooked salt marsh lamb shoulder and Dexter beef with rich accompaniments.

cantonarms.com

The Devonshire, Soho

Offers tableside carving, impeccable beef and a red wine gravy to die for.

devonshiresoho.co.uk

The Holland, Kensington

A neighbourhood gem serving beef rump, confit chicken and a veggie roast with excellent trimmings.

thehollandkensington.co.uk

Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co

Affordable and indulgent with its £12 “hangover bowl” of meat, potatoes and brisket gravy.

hackneychurchbrew.co

The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate

Specialises in dry-aged Aberdeen Angus beef, Devon white chicken and a standout veggie roast.

theredlionandsun.com

South West England

open image in gallery Bank in Bristol serves up smoked short rib and Middle White pork belly with inventive sides like charred cauliflower ( Bank )

Bank, Bristol

Smoked short rib and Middle White pork belly served with inventive sides like charred cauliflower.

bankbristol.com

The Cornish Arms, Tavistock

Hearty portions of sirloin or Saddleback pork with maple-smoked belly and red wine jus.

thecornisharmstavistock.co.uk

The Dartmoor Inn, Lydford

Offers dry-aged beef sirloin, excellent cauliflower cheese and a top-notch nut roast.

dartmoorinn.com

The Great Bustard, Salisbury

Features lamb and beef cooked overnight, paired with spiced kale and red wine sauce.

thegreatbustard.uk

St Kew Inn, Bodmin

Cornish-sourced roasts like apple-smoked beef and rare-breed pork belly with garlic potatoes.

stkewinn.co.uk

The Millbrook Inn, South Pool

Organic farm meats like slow-cooked hogget and pork crackling, with “to-die-for” cauliflower cheese.

millbrookinnsouthpool.co.uk

The Somerford Arms, Wiltshire

A family-run pub serving exceptional Aberdeen/Hereford beef and big bowls of vegetables.

somerfordarms.com

South East England

open image in gallery The Cat Inn’s traditional roast with aged sirloin, pork belly or chicken, complete with crackling and Yorkshire pudding ( The Cat Inn )

The Cat Inn, West Hoathly

Traditional roasts of sirloin, pork belly or chicken, with flawless crackling and Yorkshire pudding.

catinn.co.uk

The Merry Harriers, Hambledon

Farm-to-fork cooking with Oxford Sandy pork collar and wagyu beef sirloin.

merryharriers.com

The Plough, Rye

Leans local with Winchelsea lamb, aged Castle Farm beef and Sussex cheese cauliflower.

theploughrye.co.uk

The Running Horses, Mickleham

A centuries-old pub serving herb-crusted pork belly, corn-fed chicken and epic Yorkshire puddings.

therunninghorses.co.uk

The White Hart, Fyfield

Slow-cooked Kelmscott pork belly and dry-aged beef in a stunning 15th-century setting.

whitehart-fyfield.com

Central England

The Howard Arms, Ilmington

A Cotswold charmer offering dry-aged sirloin and Paddock Farm pork loin.

howardarms.com

The New Inn, Hereford

Serves perfectly aged beef or lamb with Yorkshire puddings and divine red-wine gravy.

thenewinnherefordshire.co.uk

The Old Wharf Inn, Stourbridge

A family-friendly spot serving topside beef and Cotswold chicken with excellent wine pairings.

oldwharfinn.co.uk

The Olive Branch, Clipsham

Known for its 28-day beef sirloin and roast pork loin, served with seasonal vegetables.

theolivebranchpub.com

The Pack Horse, Hayfield

Offers beef sirloin, braised lamb shoulder and venison loin with thoughtful seasonal sides.

thepackhorsehayfield.uk

Seats at Robinsons, Wolverhampton

A butcher-turned-bistro serving roast topside and lamb shoulder with generous portions.

eatatseats.com

White Horse, Lincoln

Locally sourced beef and pork with creamy cauliflower cheese and red wine gravy.

whitehorselincoln.co.uk

East of England

open image in gallery The Brewers in Suffolk elevates the classic roast with top-drawer ingredients and perfectly executed accompaniments ( The Brewers )

The Brewers, Rattlesden

Contemporary roasts like lamb shoulder with cauliflower cheese and perfectly cooked beef sirloin.

thebrewersrattlesden.co.uk

The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market

Dramatic Elk Room cooking, with beef and pork served alongside goose-fat potatoes.

theguntonarms.co.uk

Socius, Burnham Market

A family-style feast with aged beef, roast chicken and sides with a creative twist.

sociusnorfolk.co.uk

The Sun Inn, Felmersham

Local Middle White pork and beef fillet, served with homemade stuffing and vegetables.

thesunfelmersham.com

The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell

Elegant roasts like pork loin with crackling or 50-day aged rib of beef with bone-marrow gravy.

theunrulypig.co.uk

North West England

open image in gallery Locally sourced Hereford beef and Herdwick lamb shine at The Black Bull, served with treacle carrots and kale ( The Black Bull )

The Black Bull, Sedbergh

Locally sourced Hereford beef and Herdwick lamb, with treacle carrots and kale.

theblackbullsedbergh.co.uk

Fold, Marple Bridge

Fire-roasted beef bavettes and porchetta with creative sides like wagyu-fat potato slices.

foldbistro.co.uk

Heft, Grange-over-Sands

Herdwick hogget or 24oz dry-aged beef rib served with clever, esoteric sides.

hefthighnewton.co.uk

Shrub, Chester

A vegan roast featuring oyster mushroom Wellington, vegan Yorkshire pudding and rich gravy.

shrubchester.co.uk

Solo, Aughton

A refined tasting menu roast with Himalayan salt-aged beef and brisket-stuffed Yorkshire pudding.

restaurantsolo.co.uk

North East England

open image in gallery The Abbey Inn’s unbeatable roast, deservedly crowned Best Sunday Roast of 2024 ( The Abbey Inn )

The Abbey Inn, Byland

Overall winner, featuring Berkshire pork and ox cheek toad-in-the-hole with salt-aged beef.

abbeyinnbyland.co.uk

The Brick Yard, Brighouse

Family-style feasts of striploin beef or pork belly with creative “posh sides”.

thebrickyardbrighouse.co.uk

The Owl, Hawnby

Traditional roasts with duck-fat potatoes and beer-laced gravy, served in a moorland setting.

theowlhawnby.co.uk

Ox Club, Leeds

Fire-grilled roasts like fennel and apple porchetta with bone-marrow gravy.

oxclub.co.uk

The Social Distortion, Hull

A twist on tradition with Bangkok-inspired roasts featuring soy-glazed pork or tamarind-glazed celeriac.

thesocialdistortion.com

Scotland

Coorie Inn, Muthill

Perthshire pork, Scottish beef rump and whole roast chicken served with seasonal greens.

coorie-inn.com

Hawksmoor Edinburgh

Dry-aged native beef, crispy roasties and bottomless bone-marrow gravy.

thehawksmoor.com/locations/edinburgh

The Loveable Rogue, Glasgow

Speyside beef with garlicky potatoes, honeyed roots and brisket mac’n’cheese.

theloveablerogue.co.uk

Porter & Rye, Glasgow

Dry-aged beef with braised ox cheek, beef-dripping Yorkies and rich bone-marrow gravy.

porterandrye.com

Wales

open image in gallery Asador 44’s Spanish twist on the Sunday roast, with slow-cooked Welsh lamb and flame-grilled sides ( Asador 44 )

Asador 44, Cardiff

Spanish-style Sunday lunch with slow-cooked Welsh lamb or flame-grilled family paella.

grupo44.co.uk/asador44

The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon

Roast beef or pork belly with bara brith and Welsh cheeses to finish.

eatdrinksleep.ltd.uk

Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge

Showcasing home-reared beef and pork with homegrown vegetables.

foragefarmshop.co.uk

Heaneys, Cardiff

Refined roasts of dry-aged beef or BBQ lamb with duck-fat potatoes and top-tier sides.

heaneyscardiff.co.uk

Three Horseshoes Inn, Groesffordd

Tops of Welsh beef or lamb with all the classic trimmings served in bowls.

threehorseshoesgroesffordd.com