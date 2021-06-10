Birds Eye has announced it is launching vegan ‘fishless’ fingers as a plant-based alternative to its classic fish finger.

As part of the brand’s Green Cuisine range, the company is releasing the first-ever vegan version of the much-loved food staple.

Over 66 per cent of Britons voted Birds Eye the best fish fingers on the market, according to the brand, and the vegan version has been created to mirror the same quality and taste.

From 21 June, vegans will be able to enjoy a product that reflects the same recipe - the fingers are coated in the same breadcrumb mix while the inside has been created using rice protein, mimicking the texture and taste of a fish finger.

The rice protein used is a nutritious source of Omega 3, which consumers who were surveyed said was the most important nutritional claim to see on the packaging.

The product is also a good source of protein and is clearly labelled as vegan on the Green Cuisine range of packaging.

Senior Marketing Manager at Birds Eye, Jess Ali, said: “Birds Eye Fish Fingers are a heavyweight of British dinner time, with families enjoying their iconic taste for over 60 years.

“With 88 per cent of shoppers associating Fish Fingers with the Birds Eye brand, we wanted to create a fishless version which is as delicious as the original, to help appeal to more Brits’ dietary requirements.

“Fishless doesn’t mean flavourless, so we are still using our popular coating to give consumers the delicious fingers they know and love. As part of Green Cuisine’s mission to bring plant power to more kitchens, we hope Birds Eye fans will love our Fishless Fingers as much as we do.”

Other products in the plant-based Green Cuisine range include meat-free burgers, nuggets and “sausage” rolls.

From 21 June, the Birds Eye Green Cuisine Fishless Fingers can be purchased from Sainsbury’s with an RRP of £2.50 for a 336g pack. They will be rolled out more widely from 2022.