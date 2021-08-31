Moor Hall, a two-Michelin stars restaurant in the scenic county of Lancashire, has been named Britain’s best restaurant, beating out London’s finest dining options for a second time.

Chef Mark Birchall opened Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in 2017 and it has become a destination, even though it’s 215 miles from the capital. Moor Hall is set in five acres of gardens in a house of mid-16th-century origins in rural Aughton, Lancashire.

The Angel at Hetton, a gastropub in North Yorkshire, placed second, while three-Michelin-star Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill placed third in the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards.

For the first time, half of the restaurants on the list are outside of London. Still, chefs based in London won many of the individual awards including Chef of the Year (Andrew Wong for A Wong in Victoria), the Service Award (Daniel Humm for Davies and Brook at Claridge's) and Chef to Watch (Tom Booton for The Grill at The Dorchester).

The annual rankings announced this month were calculated from the votes of more than 200 experts including chefs and critics who submit their best restaurant experiences over the past 12 months across the UK, taking into consideration the quality of the food, service, atmosphere and price.

Lunch at Moor Hall, named Britain’s best restaurant (Bloomberg)

The top 100 restaurants are:

1. Moor Hall, Aughton

2. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton

3. Core by Clare Smyth, London

4. House of Tides, Newcastle

5. L’Enclume, Cartmel

6. Sabor, London

7. Brat, London

8. A Wong, London

9. Mere, London

10. The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead

11. Mana, Manchester

12. 40 Maltby Street, London

13. Davies and Brook, London

14. The Moorcock Inn, Norland

15. Ynyshir, Powys

16. The Sportsman, Seasalter

17. Hide, London

18. Skosh, York

19. The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds

20. Noble Rot Soho, London

21. The Quality Chop House, London

22. Ikoyi, London

23. The Parkers Arms, Newton

24. The Cottage in the Wood, Keswick

25. Hjem, Hexham

26. Frog by Adam Handling, London

27. Silo, London

28. Casamia, Bristol

29. St John, London

30. Da Terra, London

31. The French House, London

32. Joro, Sheffield

33. Kol, London

34. Northcote, Langho

35. Frenchie, London

36. The White Swan at Fence, Fence

37. Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

38. Freemasons at Wiswell, Wisell

39. Hrishi, Windermere

40. Kiln, London

41. Le Cochon Aveugle, York

42. Muse, London

43. Fraiche, Wirral

44. The Ritz, London

45. Carters of Moseley, Moseley

46. The Guinea Grill, London

47. Erst, Ancoats

48. Paul Ainsworth No 6, Padstow

49. Flor, London

50. The River Cafe, London

51. Roots, Bournemouth

52. The Seahorse, Dartmouth

53. SOLA, London

54. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

55. The Raby Hunt, Darlington

56. Bentley’s, London

57. Brawn, London

58. Opheem, Birmingham

59. The Fordwich Arms, Fordwich

60. Osip, Bruton

61. The Clove Club, London

62. Sticky Walnut, Chester

63. Coombeshead Farm, Lewannick

64. Luca, London

65. Midsummer House, Cambridge

66. Perilla, London

67. The Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid

68. The Crown at Burchetts Green, Burchett’s Green

69. Gymkhana, London

70. Outlaw’s New Road, Port Isaac

71. The Harwood Arms, London

72. Ondine Oyster and Grill, Edinburgh

73. Maison Francois, London

74. Trinity, London

75. Etch by Steven Edwards, Hove

76. Lympstone Manor, Exmouth

77. Purnell’s, Birmingham

78. Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside

79. The Hand and Flowers, Marlow

80. The Grill at the Dorchester, London

81. Alchemilla, Nottingham

82. Helene Darroze at The Connaught, London

83. Pollen Street Social, London

84. Lyle’s, London

85. Inver, Strathlachlan

86. The Mash Inn, Radnage

87. The Dining Room at Whatley Manor, Malmesbury

88. Wander, London

89. Decimo, London

90. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London

91. Ox, Belfast

92. Paradise, London

93. Launceston Place, London

94. The Little Fish Market, Hove

95. Manteca, London

96. Cafe Deco, London

97. 7 Saints, London

98. Chez Bruce, London

99. Akoko, London

100. Caractere, London

© Bloomberg