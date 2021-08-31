Britain’s top 100 restaurants
The annual rankings, announced this month, were calculated from the votes of more than 200 experts including chefs and critics, writes Thomas Buckley
Moor Hall, a two-Michelin stars restaurant in the scenic county of Lancashire, has been named Britain’s best restaurant, beating out London’s finest dining options for a second time.
Chef Mark Birchall opened Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in 2017 and it has become a destination, even though it’s 215 miles from the capital. Moor Hall is set in five acres of gardens in a house of mid-16th-century origins in rural Aughton, Lancashire.
The Angel at Hetton, a gastropub in North Yorkshire, placed second, while three-Michelin-star Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill placed third in the Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards.
For the first time, half of the restaurants on the list are outside of London. Still, chefs based in London won many of the individual awards including Chef of the Year (Andrew Wong for A Wong in Victoria), the Service Award (Daniel Humm for Davies and Brook at Claridge's) and Chef to Watch (Tom Booton for The Grill at The Dorchester).
The top 100 restaurants are:
1. Moor Hall, Aughton
2. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton
3. Core by Clare Smyth, London
4. House of Tides, Newcastle
5. L’Enclume, Cartmel
6. Sabor, London
7. Brat, London
8. A Wong, London
9. Mere, London
10. The Black Swan at Oldstead, Oldstead
11. Mana, Manchester
12. 40 Maltby Street, London
13. Davies and Brook, London
14. The Moorcock Inn, Norland
15. Ynyshir, Powys
16. The Sportsman, Seasalter
17. Hide, London
18. Skosh, York
19. The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds
20. Noble Rot Soho, London
21. The Quality Chop House, London
22. Ikoyi, London
23. The Parkers Arms, Newton
24. The Cottage in the Wood, Keswick
25. Hjem, Hexham
26. Frog by Adam Handling, London
27. Silo, London
28. Casamia, Bristol
29. St John, London
30. Da Terra, London
31. The French House, London
32. Joro, Sheffield
33. Kol, London
34. Northcote, Langho
35. Frenchie, London
36. The White Swan at Fence, Fence
37. Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
38. Freemasons at Wiswell, Wisell
39. Hrishi, Windermere
40. Kiln, London
41. Le Cochon Aveugle, York
42. Muse, London
43. Fraiche, Wirral
44. The Ritz, London
45. Carters of Moseley, Moseley
46. The Guinea Grill, London
47. Erst, Ancoats
48. Paul Ainsworth No 6, Padstow
49. Flor, London
50. The River Cafe, London
51. Roots, Bournemouth
52. The Seahorse, Dartmouth
53. SOLA, London
54. Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
55. The Raby Hunt, Darlington
56. Bentley’s, London
57. Brawn, London
58. Opheem, Birmingham
59. The Fordwich Arms, Fordwich
60. Osip, Bruton
61. The Clove Club, London
62. Sticky Walnut, Chester
63. Coombeshead Farm, Lewannick
64. Luca, London
65. Midsummer House, Cambridge
66. Perilla, London
67. The Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid
68. The Crown at Burchetts Green, Burchett’s Green
69. Gymkhana, London
70. Outlaw’s New Road, Port Isaac
71. The Harwood Arms, London
72. Ondine Oyster and Grill, Edinburgh
73. Maison Francois, London
74. Trinity, London
75. Etch by Steven Edwards, Hove
76. Lympstone Manor, Exmouth
77. Purnell’s, Birmingham
78. Lake Road Kitchen, Ambleside
79. The Hand and Flowers, Marlow
80. The Grill at the Dorchester, London
81. Alchemilla, Nottingham
82. Helene Darroze at The Connaught, London
83. Pollen Street Social, London
84. Lyle’s, London
85. Inver, Strathlachlan
86. The Mash Inn, Radnage
87. The Dining Room at Whatley Manor, Malmesbury
88. Wander, London
89. Decimo, London
90. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
91. Ox, Belfast
92. Paradise, London
93. Launceston Place, London
94. The Little Fish Market, Hove
95. Manteca, London
96. Cafe Deco, London
97. 7 Saints, London
98. Chez Bruce, London
99. Akoko, London
100. Caractere, London
