Brooklyn Beckham has set his sights on being a celebrity chef, but has been hit with claims that his culinary skills are not up to scratch.

The 22-year-old model and photographer, who launched his social media cooking series Cookin’ With Brooklyn in December, reportedly has a team of 62 professionals to help him produce the show.

According to “insiders” quoted by the NY Post, Beckham’s show costs USD$100,000 (£73,000) to make per episode. In the series, Beckham, who has no formal chef training, receives private cooking classes and tips from a number of top chefs, including world-renowned Japanese chef Nobu Matsuhisa.

In the introductions to his show, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham tells viewers clearly that he “just loves to cook” and is not a chef.

He says: “I’m not a chef yet. This is the start of my food journey. I love making food for people that I love and that I enjoy hanging out with.”

In the latest episode of Cookin’ With Brooklyn, the influencer demonstrates how to assemble a bagel sandwich with fried seabream, hash brown, coleslaw and aioli.

The aspiring chef has previously faced criticism for his new venture. He appeared on the Today show in October 2021 and shared his recipe for an English breakfast sandwich.

On the show, he placed sausages and bacon into one pan and breaks eggs into another, stating that he breaks up the yolks because he does not like “runny eggs”.

Beckham, who is engaged to Bates Motel actor Nicola Peltz, also appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night to promote his cooking career.

Corden, who is a good friend of the family, showcased the influencer’s skill by challenging him to a cook-off, in which the pair made steak with chips.

The Independent has contacted Beckham’s representative for comment.