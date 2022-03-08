Burger King launches new Katsu Curry burgers

Burger King has launched a new Katsu Curry range that is available for both its classic meat burgers and plant-based options.

The fast food chain’s new menu puts a twist on its two most popular items, the Whopper and Chicken Royale, which have been launched as the Katsu Chilli Whopper and Katsu Royale in the new range.

The Katsu Chilli Whopper contains the classic burger’s beef patty topped with cheese and a “rich katsu curry sauce”, and is garnished with crunchy pickled slaw, crispy onions and chilli sauce.

The Katsu Royale features a crispy chicken patty with crunchy onions, mayonnaise, katsu sauce and pickled slaw.

Meat-free versions of the two Katsu Curry specials are also available, with Burger King’s plant-based Whopper patty replacing the beef in the Plant-based Katsu Chilli Whopper.

Meanwhile, the Katsu Vegan Royale features a vegan patty and vegan mayonnaise, topped with katsu sauce, pickled slaw and crispy onions.

Burger King’s new Katsu Vegan Royale (Burger King)

Burgers from the Katsu Curry range are slightly more expensive than the classic menu. For example, a Double Whopper costs £6.99 for the burger alone, while the Katsu Chilli Whopper will set you back by £7.29.

Meanwhile, the Vegan Royale costs £6.69 for the sandwich alone, while the Katsu Vegan Royale is 10p more expensive at £6.79, according to the Burger King website.

A spokesperson for Burger King, Katie Evans, said: “We know katsu curry is one of the nation’s favourite flavours, so we can’t wait for people to try these twists on our classic Whopper and Royale. We’re promising new specials that max on flavour, with vegan and vegetarian options that taste almost identical.”

The new Katsu Curry range is available until September 2022.

Fans of the chain who have already tried the new Katsu Curry range took to Twitter to comment on the new flavours, with some divided on whether the range has enough katsu curry in it.

One person wrote on Twitter that the Katsu Royale is “decent”, while another said the vegan version was: “So. Good.”

However, a third person commented: “It’s chilli sauce, some carrot and onion. I mean it’s OK but it’s not katsu. You ain’ getting no [sic] curry sauce.”

Another said there was “very little taste of katsu curry” in their burger.