Burger King launch UK’s first vegan nuggets

Burger King has become the first fast food restaurant chain in the UK to launch vegan nuggets, which are available to order from Wednesday, 5 January.

The fast food giant said the new nuggets will taste the same as the meat originals despite being made from only soy and plant proteins, and are certified by the Vegan Society.

The new nuggets come after Burger King released a plant-based Rebel Whopper burger two years ago.

But demand for vegan products is soaring, and the chain last year came back with a Vegan Royale burger that is prepared separately from animal products.

Burger King’s new plant-based offerings are part of its pledge to make its menu 50 per cent meat-free by 2030, which the company said would help it achieve a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 41 per cent.

The fast food chain’s new vegan nuggets are developed by The Vegetarian Butcher, which also developed Pizza Hut’s new vegan Peppero’nay Pizza and Starbucks’ vegan Tu’nah Sandwich.

Rival McDonald’s already sells some “accidentally vegan” Veggie Dippers, but also recently launched its vegan McPlant burger in the UK, while the Greggs vegan sausage roll and vegan steak bake have achieved a cult following amongst vegans and non-vegans alike.

Burger King UK chief executive Alasdair Murdoch said: “We’re pleased to announce the launch of BK UK’s new vegan nuggets across our menus nationwide – a significant milestone for the company and an important next step in achieving our target of a 5 per cent meat-free menu by 2030.

“Adapting to customer preferences is a key focus at Burger King – we are committed to helping our guests make good decisions about what they eat and drink and providing them with informed choices – whether through clear nutrition and allergen labelling, or by offering vegan and vegetarian options.

“The launch is another positive step in reducing our carbon footprint and driving innovation in our menus in response to growing demand for meatless alternatives and products with no animal protein in the UK.”

Laura Iliffe, senior brand manager at The Vegetarian Butcher, added: “We know that nearly a quarter of Brits are looking at cutting down on their meat intake, which is why this Veganuary we are collaborating again with Burger King to hack one of their best-loved products, the chicken nugget, with a delicious alternative.

“At The Vegetarian Butcher we believe you don’t need sacrifice a thing when eating plant-based, and Veganuary is a great time to try out a new way of eating - we defy anyone to tell the difference between our version and the original!”