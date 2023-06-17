Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Can you whip up the perfect burger in just five minutes?

Spend less time over the grill and more time enjoying the sun with Kush Bhasin’s super speedy burger recipe

Saturday 17 June 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>All this in just five minutes? Bhasin accepts the challenge </p>

All this in just five minutes? Bhasin accepts the challenge

(Sorted Food)

Nothing says summer like a juicy, flavour-packed burger straight off the grill, but what if you’re short on time?

According to Sorted Food’s Kush Bhasin, all you need is five minutes.

In the Sub-10 Minute Burger Challenge on their YouTube channel, Bhasin topped the leaderboard with an impressive 1 minute 58 seconds cooking time.

Luckily for us, he later refined the recipe so we can achieve the same greatness in just five minutes.

Five-minute burger

Recommended

Makes: 1

Takes: 5 mins

Ingredients:

250g beef mince

50g gherkins, sliced

½ gem lettuce

1 tbsp American mustard

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp ketchup

1 burger bun, sliced

4 American-style cheese slices

Method:

Preheat the grill/broiler to high. Place a large frying pan over a high heat.

Form the beef mince into 2 very thin burger-shaped patties, and then place them into the large

frying pan, smashing them down as you go. Cook for 45 seconds and then flip the patties – repeat on the 2nd side until well browned all over.

Finely chop the gherkins and shred the lettuce.

Place the mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, gherkins, and lettuce into a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined.

Toast the burger buns under the grill for 1 minute until golden brown.

Once the burger patties are coloured on both sides, season lightly with salt and pepper. Add 2 slices of cheese to each. Add 1 tbsp of water to the pan and cover with a lid to steam and melt the cheese for 20 seconds.

Recommended

Layer the burger sauce and burger patties onto the burger bun base and top with the bun lid.

Serve.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in