You could win £10,000 by finding one of Cadbury’s ‘half-and-half’ Creme Eggs
Confectionary giant has released 146 of the eggs across the UK
Cadbury Creme Eggs are back — but this year there’s a twist.
The chocolate covered eggs with a fondant centre are released between Boxing Day and Easter each year.
But, for 2022, the confectionary giant has hidden 146 ‘half-and’half’ eggs among the release and those who find one could win up to £10,000.
The half-and-half eggs feature a milk chocolate half of the shell and a white chocolate half.
The prized eggs aren’t distinguishable from regular Creme Eggs as they are wrapped inside the same wrapper, so only when opening them will you know if you’ve found one.
Only six eggs of the 146 released are worth £10,000 and these are hidden across Asda, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Morrisons and other retailers.
There are also three eggs worth £5,000 which can be found in Waitrose, One Stop and Booker.
Furthermore, four eggs worth £1,000 are on sale at Boots and Iceland stores.
Additionally, there are 12 eggs worth £500 which can be found in Poundland stores across the UK.
To give you more hints at where to find the eggs, Cadbury has a list of retailers on its website.
To cash in the egg, customers who discover a half-and-half egg will have to resist eating it and call the number on the tin foil wrapping to register the win.
When the number is called, the customer will be asked a series of verification questions including where the egg was purchased, the code on the wrapper and the location and date of purchase.
Happy egg hunting!
