Cadbury confirms 99 Flake shortage in the UK

As lockdown restrictions ease and the weather warms, the UK is facing a new challenge: a shortage of Cadbury 99 Flakes.

Recent weeks have seen a surge in demand for a classic, soft-serve ice cream cone topped with the crumbly sweet treat, leaving ice cream vans short of supply.

The classic ice cream topper is half the size of a usual Flake bar sold in grocery stores and newsagents.

Cadbury’s owner, Mondelez, said the shortage is a result of an increase in demand that it had not expected. The issue is thought to only have affected the UK and Ireland.

“We are seeing a recent increase in demand for our Cadbury 99 Flake in the UK and Ireland that we had not expected,” a spokesperson said.

The chocolate maker did not provide a timeframe for how long the shortage is expected to last but said that it was “working closely” with its customers.

“The product is still available to order and we’re continuing to work closely with our customers.”

One business owner who supplies 99 Flakes to ice cream vans in Ireland told The Irish Times it is the first time he has seen a shortage like this.

“They are impossible to get at the moment but there is word they will be coming out in dribs and drabs. It is the first time I heard of a shortage like this,” Paddy O’Donnell, owner of Clarmac Merchandising Services said.

“I have sold more Flakes so far this year than I had right up to the middle of last summer. Hopefully things will be back to normal soon, but I am lucky at leave to have some stock left.”

News of the shortage has sparked panic on social media, with some users coming up with alternative toppings to replace the 99 Flake.

The majority of 99 Flakes sold in the UK are made in a factory in Egypt.

The history of the 99 Flake can be traced back to 1928 when a Cadbury sales manager noticed that Italian ice cream makers in Durham were adding half-cut Flakes to their soft serve in a bid to increase sales.

After seeing the success and popularity of the pairing, the brand agreed to produce a special size “99 Flake”.