Cadbury is recruiting a chocolate taster

If you’ve ever fantasised about being paid to eat chocolate, step up to the (chocolate?) plate because Cadbury is recruiting a paid chocolate taster to join its ranks.

The confectionary giant’s parent company, Mondelez International, which also includes Milka and Toblerone chocolate in its portfolio - is currently seeking a taster to sample, describe and provide feedback on its products.

Successful applicants will work with a team of tasters to provide “consistent, objective and honest feedback to share opinions and reach agreement on the taste profile of products”.

The job advert states that full training will be offered to help develop your taste buds.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for food and beverages, the ability to use their taste buds “for detection”, an eagerness to try new and inventive products, the ability to give an honest opinion, a firm grasp of the English language and a “communicative personality” to build relationships with your fellow tasters.

Interested parties with dietary restrictions, intolerances or allergies are advised that the post may not be suitable for them, however, as they will be required to test products that contain gluten, nuts and dairy.

The dream job is a part-time position based in Wokingham in Berkshire.

While a closing date hasn’t been specified, this is a position we can’t imagine remaining vacant for very long. Find out more and apply on the Mondelez International website.

The news comes just days after Cadbury World in Birmingham announced it was searching for a chocolate demonstrator at the West Midlands attraction.

The ideal applicant will possess “a passion for chocolate” and be required to provide interactive demonstrations to visitors.

They will also meet and greet customers, as well as promoting and selling treats.

The role is a fixed term, part-time contract until December.

More than 500,000 visitors make the journey to the chocolate attraction each year, which first opened in 1990.