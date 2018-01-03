Many people roll their eyes at Easter eggs hitting supermarket shelves the second Christmas is over, but that hasn’t stopped there being much excitement over a new Cadbury announcement.

In big chocolate news, Cadbury is launching a limited supply of white chocolate Creme Eggs.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, if you find one, you could win up to £2,000.

White chocolate Creme Eggs have never been made before - they’ll feature the same fondant centre as regular milk chocolate eggs, simply in a white shell.

The new Creme Eggs are in shops including Co-op, Sainsbury’s Local, Tesco Express and local newsagents from now until April 1.

The chances of finding one, however, are slim - there are thought to be only 371 in total. What’s more, they’ll look just like normal Creme Eggs.

However, if you find one of the white eggs, not only will you have a delicious and rare treat on your hands but you could also win a financial prize.

Any white egg will win you at least £100, 34 eggs are worth £1,000 and one egg could win you an impressive £2,000.

The top prize egg will be in a branch of Co-op somewhere in the UK.

If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of the rare eggs, you’ll need to hold on to the wrapper to claim your prize - there’ll be a phone number on a voucher under the foil that you can ring to find out how much your egg is worth.

You’ll have to give a unique code from the wrapper too, so be careful when opening your egg.

It’s safe to say the news has been met with much excitement.

A single Creme Egg costs 58p, while a five-pack costs £2.85 and a twelve-pack costs £6.68. See the full terms and conditions here.