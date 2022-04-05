Calorie counts set to appear on menus as part of government drive to tackle obesity

The calorie content of dishes is set to published on menus from Wednesday, as part of the government’s intiative to cut obesity rates and improve the nation’s health.

Businesses with 250 or more employees in England, including cafes, restaurants and takeaways, will need to reveal the calorie information of non-prepacked food and soft drinks.

Physical menus, online menus, food delivery platforms and food labels will all have to display calories counts for customers.

The measures are intended to help consumers make healthier, more informed choices when eating out or ordering takeaways.

Currently it’s estimated that the NHS spends £6.1 billion per year on overweight and obesity-related conditions.

Nearly two-thirds, or 63 per cent, of adults in England are obese or overweight - and one in three children leaves primary school at an unhealthy weight.

A Public Helath England survey on calorie reduction revealed that 79 per cent of respondents said they think menus should list the number of calories in food and drinks.

But the initiative has been criticised for negatively impacting people with eating disorders.

Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at Beat, said the eating disorder charity was “extremely disappointed”.

He told PA: “We know from the people we support that including calories on menus can contribute to harmful eating disorder thoughts and behaviours worsening.

“For instance, it can increase a fixation on restricting calories for those with anorexia or bulimia, or increase feelings of guilt for those with binge-eating disorder.

“There is also very limited evidence that the legislation will lead to changed eating habits among the general population.

“1.25 million people in the UK have an eating disorder, and sadly we know that the pandemic has contributed to more people than ever before needing support for these serious mental illnesses.

“Beat has continually asked the Government to consider the impact on people affected by eating disorders and to take an evidence-based approach when creating health policies.

“This should involve consulting eating disorder clinicians and experts by experience at every stage of the process.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “Obesity is one of the biggest health issues we face as a country and clear food labelling plays an important role in helping people make healthier choices for themselves and their families.

“We are all used to seeing nutritional information on products sold in supermarkets and displaying calorie information on menus can help us consume fewer calories when eating out or getting a takeaway.

“The regulations will also allow businesses to provide menus without calorie information at the request of the customer.”

Additional reporting by PA