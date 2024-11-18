Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One person has died and almost 40 have become sick with E. coli after eating fresh carrots sold in major food retailers across the nation.

The vegetables were sold by Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, among others carrots under a variety of brand names across 18 states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday that the infections are linked to whole-bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms in California.

The carrots are unlikely to still be on store shelves, the CDC said, but may still be in homes and should be thrown away.

open image in gallery A new E. coli outbreak in 18 states has been linked to carrots ( REUTERS )

The Food and Drug Administration said on Saturday that Grimmway Farms had issued a voluntary recall of the carrots, which were also shipped to stores in Canada and Puerto Rico. According to media reports, the previously family-owned company was sold to private equity firm Teays River Investments in 2020.

The recalled whole carrots had best-if-used-by dates ranging from August 14 through October 23. The recalled baby carrots had dates from September 11 through November 12.

Grimmway, based in Bakersfield, California, said the company is reviewing its growing, harvesting and processing practices and that it is working with suppliers and health authorities on the matter.

The latest wave came after an E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders that caused more than 100 people to fall ill with one dying, with the youngest taken ill aged 13 and the oldest was 88. A preliminary investigation suggested raw slivered onions served on Quarter Pounders were likely the source of the outbreak.

E. coli is a type of bacteria found in the environment, including water, food, and in the intestines of people and animals.

There are many kinds of harmless E. coli, but a few types can make people seriously ill.

The McDonald’s outbreak is caused by E coli O157:H7, which produces a toxin that causes dangerous diarrhea and can lead to kidney failure and other serious problems, according to the CDC.

People can get sick from E. coli poisoning when they consume contaminated foods or through contact with animals, the environment or other people who are infected.