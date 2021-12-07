Poke bowls and cheeseburgers named 2021’s top trending dishes on Deliveroo
Poke bowls make up 40 per cent of the global top 10 most popular dishes
The most popular dishes on Deliveroo for 2021 have been revealed, and many of them are poke bowls.
The Hawaiian dish has become a firm favourite in the UK in recent years, with typical variations comprising diced raw fish, rice, and vegetables.
Now, as part of its Deliveroo 100 Report, the food-delivery service has found that out of the 10 top trending dishes around the world, four of them are poke bowls.
In the top spot is the Salmon Poke from Pokèria by NIMA, Florence.
The next poke bowl comes in at third place from Honi Poke in London, and the third is in no. 8 from Ohana Poke Sushi in Den Haag.
Finally, in 10th place, there’s the Sweet Chicken Bowl from Hawaiian Poke Bowl in Ghent.
Other dishes on the list include a double cheeseburger from McDonald’s in Hong Kong and the cheeseburger from Five Guys in London, marking the second year in a row that the latter dish has made it onto Deliveroo’s top 10 dishes.
In the UK-specific top 15 list, dishes include the house black daal from Dishoom (which ranked in fifth place) and the avocados from Waitrose, which ranked in 10th place.
This was followed by the Shack Burger from Shake Shack (20th place) and the cheeseburger from Bleecker in London.
See the UK’s top 50 dishes below.
- Build your own Poke Bowl from Honi Poke, London
- Cheeseburger from Five Guys, London
- Burrito from FreshMex, Aberdeen
- Pad Thai (g/f) (n) from TING THAI CARAVAN, Edinburgh
- Grilled Chicken Burrito from Tortilla, London
- House Black Daal (V) from Dishoom, London
- The Original German Doner Kebab from German Doner Kebab, Reading
- Burgerism Meal from Burgerism, Manchester
- Original Frozen Yogurt + Toppings from Snog, London
- Avocados from Waitrose, London
- Build Your Own Poke Bowl from The Poke Shack, London
- Jerk Chicken and Chips from White Men Can’t Jerk, London
- Original Chicken Wrap from Chicken & Blues, Bournemouth
- Burrito from Chipotle, London
- Katsu curry (chicken) from Wagamama, London
- Co Op British Fresh Semi-Skimmed Milk 4 Pints/2.272L from Co-op, Bournemouth
- Pork & Prawn Siu Mai from Three Uncles, London
- Hotbox from Chilango, London
- Margherita from VIP Very Italian Pizza, Brighton
- Shack Burger from Shake Shack, London
- Build Your Own Bowl Salad Bowl from atis, London
- Margherita from Proove, Sheffield
- Charred Flank Steak from Farmer J, London
- Cheeseburger from Bleecker , London
- Honest + Chips from Honest Burgers, London
- Regular Noodle Box from Dr Noodles, Aberdeen
- Original Burger from Coqfighter - Brockley, London
- Large Noodle Box from Oodles Chinese, Birmingham
- Black Truffle Mac & Cheese (V.) from Pasta Evangelists, London
- Margherita from Fatto a Mano, Brighton
- Tori Katsu Curry from Hare & Tortoise, London
- New York Melt (Vegan Burger) from The Vurger Co, London
- Morrisons Large Free Range Eggs 6 pack from Morrisons, London
- Hangover III Burger from Fat Hippo, Newcastle
- Create Your Own Salad from Tossed, London
- Sweet Chilli Chicken from Kokoro Epsom, London
- Margherita (V) from Cinquecento Pizzeria, London
- Margherita 2.0 from Napoli Gang by Gloria, London
- Chicken Gyros Wrap from The Athenian, Manchester
- Chick-a-boo from Boo, Leicester
- 8 Pieces Wings from Wingstop, Birmingham
- Straight Up Burger from CHIK’N from London
- Margherita (V) pizza from Razzo Pizza Napoletana, Edinburgh
- Chicken Tinga Burrito from Mission Burrito, Bristol
- Sainsbury’s Fairtrade Bananas x5 from Sainsbury’s, Brighton
- Chicken Wrap from Roosters Piri Piri, London
- Salt & Pepper Squid from Giggling Squid, Brighton
- Joe’s Club Sandwich from Joe & The Juice, London
- Etna Pizza from PizzaExpress, London
- Biscoff Bomboloni Trio (V) from Coco di Mama, London
