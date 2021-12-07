(Getty Images)

Poke bowls and cheeseburgers named 2021’s top trending dishes on Deliveroo

Poke bowls make up 40 per cent of the global top 10 most popular dishes

The most popular dishes on Deliveroo for 2021 have been revealed, and many of them are poke bowls.

The Hawaiian dish has become a firm favourite in the UK in recent years, with typical variations comprising diced raw fish, rice, and vegetables.

Now, as part of its Deliveroo 100 Report, the food-delivery service has found that out of the 10 top trending dishes around the world, four of them are poke bowls.

In the top spot is the Salmon Poke from Pokèria by NIMA, Florence.

The next poke bowl comes in at third place from Honi Poke in London, and the third is in no. 8 from Ohana Poke Sushi in Den Haag.

Finally, in 10th place, there’s the Sweet Chicken Bowl from Hawaiian Poke Bowl in Ghent.

Other dishes on the list include a double cheeseburger from McDonald’s in Hong Kong and the cheeseburger from Five Guys in London, marking the second year in a row that the latter dish has made it onto Deliveroo’s top 10 dishes.

In the UK-specific top 15 list, dishes include the house black daal from Dishoom (which ranked in fifth place) and the avocados from Waitrose, which ranked in 10th place.

This was followed by the Shack Burger from Shake Shack (20th place) and the cheeseburger from Bleecker in London.

See the UK’s top 50 dishes below.

  1. Build your own Poke Bowl from Honi Poke, London
  2. Cheeseburger from Five Guys, London
  3. Burrito from FreshMex, Aberdeen
  4. Pad Thai (g/f) (n) from TING THAI CARAVAN, Edinburgh
  5. Grilled Chicken Burrito from Tortilla, London
  6. House Black Daal (V) from Dishoom, London
  7. The Original German Doner Kebab from German Doner Kebab, Reading
  8. Burgerism Meal from Burgerism, Manchester
  9. Original Frozen Yogurt + Toppings from Snog, London
  10. Avocados from Waitrose, London
  11. Build Your Own Poke Bowl from The Poke Shack, London
  12. Jerk Chicken and Chips from White Men Can’t Jerk, London
  13. Original Chicken Wrap from Chicken & Blues, Bournemouth
  14. Burrito from Chipotle, London
  15. Katsu curry (chicken) from Wagamama, London
  16. Co Op British Fresh Semi-Skimmed Milk 4 Pints/2.272L from Co-op, Bournemouth
  17. Pork & Prawn Siu Mai from Three Uncles, London
  18. Hotbox from Chilango, London
  19. Margherita from VIP Very Italian Pizza, Brighton
  20. Shack Burger from Shake Shack, London
  21. Build Your Own Bowl Salad Bowl from atis, London
  22. Margherita from Proove, Sheffield
  23. Charred Flank Steak from Farmer J, London
  24. Cheeseburger from Bleecker , London
  25. Honest + Chips from Honest Burgers, London
  26. Regular Noodle Box from Dr Noodles, Aberdeen
  27. Original Burger from Coqfighter - Brockley, London
  28. Large Noodle Box from Oodles Chinese, Birmingham
  29. Black Truffle Mac & Cheese (V.) from Pasta Evangelists, London
  30. Margherita from Fatto a Mano, Brighton
  31. Tori Katsu Curry from Hare & Tortoise, London
  32. New York Melt (Vegan Burger) from The Vurger Co, London
  33. Morrisons Large Free Range Eggs 6 pack from Morrisons, London
  34. Hangover III Burger from Fat Hippo, Newcastle
  35. Create Your Own Salad from Tossed, London
  36. Sweet Chilli Chicken from Kokoro Epsom, London
  37. Margherita (V) from Cinquecento Pizzeria, London
  38. Margherita 2.0 from Napoli Gang by Gloria, London
  39. Chicken Gyros Wrap from The Athenian, Manchester
  40. Chick-a-boo from Boo, Leicester
  41. 8 Pieces Wings from Wingstop, Birmingham
  42. Straight Up Burger from CHIK’N from London
  43. Margherita (V) pizza from Razzo Pizza Napoletana, Edinburgh
  44. Chicken Tinga Burrito from Mission Burrito, Bristol
  45. Sainsbury’s Fairtrade Bananas x5 from Sainsbury’s, Brighton
  46. Chicken Wrap from Roosters Piri Piri, London
  47. Salt & Pepper Squid from Giggling Squid, Brighton
  48. Joe’s Club Sandwich from Joe & The Juice, London
  49. Etna Pizza from PizzaExpress, London
  50. Biscoff Bomboloni Trio (V) from Coco di Mama, London

