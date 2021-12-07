The most popular dishes on Deliveroo for 2021 have been revealed, and many of them are poke bowls.

The Hawaiian dish has become a firm favourite in the UK in recent years, with typical variations comprising diced raw fish, rice, and vegetables.

Now, as part of its Deliveroo 100 Report, the food-delivery service has found that out of the 10 top trending dishes around the world, four of them are poke bowls.

In the top spot is the Salmon Poke from Pokèria by NIMA, Florence.

The next poke bowl comes in at third place from Honi Poke in London, and the third is in no. 8 from Ohana Poke Sushi in Den Haag.

Finally, in 10th place, there’s the Sweet Chicken Bowl from Hawaiian Poke Bowl in Ghent.

Other dishes on the list include a double cheeseburger from McDonald’s in Hong Kong and the cheeseburger from Five Guys in London, marking the second year in a row that the latter dish has made it onto Deliveroo’s top 10 dishes.

In the UK-specific top 15 list, dishes include the house black daal from Dishoom (which ranked in fifth place) and the avocados from Waitrose, which ranked in 10th place.

Deliveroo (Deliveroo)

This was followed by the Shack Burger from Shake Shack (20th place) and the cheeseburger from Bleecker in London.

See the UK’s top 50 dishes below.