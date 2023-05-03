A coronation sherry cherry trifle recipe fit for a king

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The King’s coronation times with the very start of British cherry season, making this a gloriously seasonal trifle.

The fruit is cooked with cherry jam to give just enough of a jelly effect to please those who like a jellied trifle. Add sponge soaked with the sweet nuttiness of amontillado sherry, lashings of rich custard and cream, and this trifle is definitely fit for a king.

It’s incredibly quick to prepare, particularly if you make the custard ahead of time (or just buy some pre-made custard!). Best eaten the day you make it.

Coronation sherry cherry trifle

Buy pre-made custard to make it even speedier (Jenna Roberts)

Ingredients:

For the custard:

450ml whole milk

150ml double cream

1 vanilla pod

6 egg yolks

60g caster sugar

For the trifle:

650g cherries (approx 500g pitted weight), plus a few extra for garnish, preferably with stalks

1 jar of cherry (or black cherry) jam, approx 340g

600ml double or whipping cream

100ml amontillado sherry

200g savoiardi biscuits

600ml vanilla custard (see above)

75g dark chocolate

Equipment:

A straight-sided glass trifle dish, 2.5 litre capacity

Method:

If making the custard for the trifle, do that first. Pour the milk and cream into a medium saucepan. Split the vanilla pod in half lengthways, scrape out its seeds, and add the seeds and pod to the milk. Bring to a low simmer, then turn off the heat and set aside for 5 mins to infuse.

Whisk together the egg yolks and caster sugar in a bowl. Discard the vanilla pod, then pour a little of the warm milk and cream into the egg yolk mix and whisk. Gradually add the rest, whisking continuously, then pour it all into a clean pan. Set over a gentle heat and stir constantly for 8-10 mins, taking care not to let the custard simmer, until it thickens and has the consistency of double cream – it will thicken more as it cools down. Set aside to cool before using in the trifle.

Remove the stones from the cherries and put the fruit into a medium saucepan along with the jam and 25ml water. Gently cook for a few minutes, stirring, to soften the cherries. Take the pan off the heat and set aside to cool. Whip the cream in a large mixing bowl.

Pour the sherry into a shallow bowl. Dip a third of the boudoir biscuits into the sherry, then use to line the base of the dish. Spoon over a third of the cherries, then a third of the custard, then a third of the whipped cream. Repeat these layers twice more. Put the trifle into the fridge for a couple of hours.

Chop or grate the chocolate. Scatter over the trifle before serving, along with the remaining cherries.