A coronation sherry cherry trifle recipe fit for a king
The coronation falls at the start of British cherry season, making it the perfect excuse to make this gloriously seasonal trifle from Angela Clutton
The King’s coronation times with the very start of British cherry season, making this a gloriously seasonal trifle.
The fruit is cooked with cherry jam to give just enough of a jelly effect to please those who like a jellied trifle. Add sponge soaked with the sweet nuttiness of amontillado sherry, lashings of rich custard and cream, and this trifle is definitely fit for a king.
It’s incredibly quick to prepare, particularly if you make the custard ahead of time (or just buy some pre-made custard!). Best eaten the day you make it.
Coronation sherry cherry trifle
Ingredients:
For the custard:
450ml whole milk
150ml double cream
1 vanilla pod
6 egg yolks
60g caster sugar
For the trifle:
650g cherries (approx 500g pitted weight), plus a few extra for garnish, preferably with stalks
1 jar of cherry (or black cherry) jam, approx 340g
600ml double or whipping cream
100ml amontillado sherry
200g savoiardi biscuits
600ml vanilla custard (see above)
75g dark chocolate
Equipment:
A straight-sided glass trifle dish, 2.5 litre capacity
Method:
If making the custard for the trifle, do that first. Pour the milk and cream into a medium saucepan. Split the vanilla pod in half lengthways, scrape out its seeds, and add the seeds and pod to the milk. Bring to a low simmer, then turn off the heat and set aside for 5 mins to infuse.
Whisk together the egg yolks and caster sugar in a bowl. Discard the vanilla pod, then pour a little of the warm milk and cream into the egg yolk mix and whisk. Gradually add the rest, whisking continuously, then pour it all into a clean pan. Set over a gentle heat and stir constantly for 8-10 mins, taking care not to let the custard simmer, until it thickens and has the consistency of double cream – it will thicken more as it cools down. Set aside to cool before using in the trifle.
Remove the stones from the cherries and put the fruit into a medium saucepan along with the jam and 25ml water. Gently cook for a few minutes, stirring, to soften the cherries. Take the pan off the heat and set aside to cool. Whip the cream in a large mixing bowl.
Pour the sherry into a shallow bowl. Dip a third of the boudoir biscuits into the sherry, then use to line the base of the dish. Spoon over a third of the cherries, then a third of the custard, then a third of the whipped cream. Repeat these layers twice more. Put the trifle into the fridge for a couple of hours.
Chop or grate the chocolate. Scatter over the trifle before serving, along with the remaining cherries.
