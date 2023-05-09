Caribbean-inspired coconut and lime cheesecake

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first sweet things I ever made were cheesecakes – they provide endless opportunities to explore flavour and are easy peasy!” says chef and Great British Menu host Andi Oliver.

“This particular iteration brings together the creaminess of white chocolate with toasty coconut and vibrant lime to sublime effect. Not too sweet, just right.”

Coconut and lime cheesecake

Serves: 12

For the base:

100g gingernut biscuits

100g oat biscuits, such as Hobnobs

50g desiccated coconut

120g melted unsalted butter

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

280g full-fat cream cheese

4 tbsp coconut condensed milk

200ml coconut milk

150ml cream

Grated zest and juice of 2 limes

100g white chocolate, melted

For the topping:

1 fresh coconut

1 tbsp maple syrup

Grated zest of 1 lime

1 fresh mango, peeled, cored, and diced

22-24cm fluted tart tin, base lined with baking parchment

Method:

1. Put all the biscuits in a sealable food bag and bash them up to fine crumbs using a rolling pin or similar. Tip the crumbs into a bowl and mix with the toasted coconut, melted butter, and salt. Press into the bottom and sides of the tart tin and chill in the fridge for one hour or until set.

2. Combine all the filling ingredients, apart from the chocolate, in a large mixing bowl. Beat together using an electric hand whisk until smooth and slightly thickened. Mix through the melted white chocolate. Spoon the filling on top of the set base and chill for a couple of hours in the fridge until set (do note that this cheesecake has quite a soft-set finish).

3. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 180C fan.

4. Crack open the fresh coconut and peel off flakes of the flesh using a vegetable peeler. You want about two handfuls in total. Toss the flakes in the maple syrup and half of the lime zest on a baking tray, then toast in the preheated oven for around 10 minutes until crisp. Leave to cool, then top the cheesecake with the toasted coconut.

5. Mix together the diced mango and remaining lime zest and serve a little spoon of this alongside slices of cheesecake, or pile it on top of the cheesecake as well.

Recipe from ‘The Pepperpot Diaries: Stories From My Caribbean Table’ by Andi Oliver (published by DK, £27; photography by Robert Billington).