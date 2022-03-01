Chicken Big Mac back on McDonald’s menu after it sells out in 10 days

McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac will be back on the menu again after it sold out everywhere just 10 days after its initial launch.

Demand for the hotly anticipated burger was unprecedented, with the fast food outlet announcing the sad news to customers on Twitter: “Well, that escalated quickly. Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere.”

Thankfully, the popular patty is set to return to McDonald’s menus across the country from 2 March - but only for a limited time.

The burger will once again be removed from the menu on 15 March, meaning you only have a narrow window in which to satisfy your chicken cravings.

The Chicken Big Mac is styled just like the beef Big Mac, but it replaces the two beef patties with two chicken breast patties in a crispy coating.

A slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles and, of course, Big Mac sauce complete the sandwich.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “We have been delighted by our customers’ reaction to the limited-edition Chicken Big Mac.

“Thank you to everyone who has made this the UK and Ireland’s most popular launch ever. The demand has been incredible, and we’re pleased to share it’s back, but for a limited time only.”

When taste-tested by The Independent, our writers thought it was a bit dry, adding that the chicken felt “somewhat more substantial” than the beef.

Needless to say, the public response to the news has been largely positive, although some social media media users agreed with The Independent’s assessment, stating that it was “so dry”.

Another took exception to the combination of chicken with Big Mac sauce, saying they “couldn’t get on with the sauce with the chicken”.

Fans of the burger were more concerned about why the product was only available for a limited time.

“What’s missing from this is ‘permanent addition to the menu’”, wrote one frustrated user.

One plant-based fan said that the fast food outlet should create a McPlant Big Mac next.

With more and more people opting for either a vegetarian or vegan diet due to sustainability, financial or health reasons, we think it’s simply a matter of time before this green dream becomes a reality.