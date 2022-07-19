When I pull out the barbecue on a Sunday afternoon, I often cook a variety of proteins and vegetables, so we can make meals out of them throughout the week. This lineup almost always includes chicken.

I love the smoky flavour the grill delivers, and the poultry is so versatile. I can eat it hot. Or, later in the week, I can mince it into a chicken salad or slice it and toss it with crisp greens or slip it into a quesadilla for a quick meal.

Right now, this dish is my favourite way to eat chicken fresh off the grill because it turns all the delicious parts of the popular chicken caesar salad into a sandwich you can pick up and bite into.

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs – or breasts, if you prefer – get a short marinade in oil, mustard and garlic powder before grilling. You can cook the protein on a grill pan or in the oven, if you prefer.

Then, romaine or other crispy lettuce is generously tossed with a pungent homemade caesar dressing. You can use your favourite shop-bought brand, if you’re in a hurry, but this dressing is pretty easy to make – and it’s so much better.

It calls for common ingredients you likely have at home, including fresh garlic, parmesan cheese, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, mustard, vinegar, hot sauce, honey, pepper and olive oil. I like to include mashed anchovies, but that’s optional.

Chicken caesar salad sandwich

Maybe it's just me, but I think the best bites of the caesar salad are the ones that include a bit of chicken, a bite of greens and a healthy dose of crunch from a garlicky crouton.

What makes the sandwich stand a little taller than the salad is that you get that combo in every bite.

To mimic the croutons, right at the end, I like to brush the insides of tender ciabatta rolls with some of the dressing, then grill them on both sides until the bread turns toasty and golden. This way, the rolls can stand in for the croutons – usually a supporting role – in a big, crispy way.

Storage notes: Refrigerate the chicken and dressing, separately, for up to 3 days. Leave the dressing at room temperature for about 10 minutes and whisk vigorously to reincorporate.

Active time: 30 minutes | Total time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp garlic powder

4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (about 900 g total)

For the dressing:

4 anchovy fillets, drained and mashed

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

6 tbsp freshly grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp hot sauce, such as Crystal, plus more as needed

½ tsp honey

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

120ml extra-virgin olive oil

For the sandwich:

8 to 12 large romaine lettuce leaves, washed and broken into bite-size pieces

4 ciabatta rolls

Freshly shaved parmesan cheese, for serving (optional)

Cornichons, for serving (optional)

Method:

In an airtight container large enough to hold the chicken, whisk together the oil, mustard and garlic powder. Add the chicken and turn the pieces so they are well coated. Cover and marinate on the counter for about 10 minutes or refrigerate up to overnight.

Make the salad dressing: while the chicken marinates, in a medium bowl, whisk together the anchovies, garlic, cheese, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, mustard, vinegar, hot sauce, honey and pepper until thoroughly combined. Slowly add the oil in a steady stream, continuing to whisk just until the dressing is emulsified. Taste, and adjust the seasoning as desired (see storage notes).

When ready to cook, prepare your gas or charcoal grill for direct-heat grilling or preheat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Place the chicken, with the marinade still clinging to it, onto the grill or grill pan. Cook without moving the chicken until it develops grill marks, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook for an additional 5 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken registers 74C on an instant-read thermometer.

Brush the interior of the ciabatta rolls lightly with some of the dressing and place cut-side down on the grill pan or the hot grill until they are toasted with light grill marks (you can grill both sides of the rolls if you like).

When you’re ready to build your sandwiches, in a large bowl, toss together the romaine with 120ml of the dressing until well coated. Lay a piece of chicken on the bottom half of each roll, top with a generous portion of the dressed romaine and add the shaved cheese, if using.

Cover with each roll top, and serve with cornichons on the side, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving (1 sandwich) | Calories: 745; total fat: 53g; saturated fat: 10g; cholesterol: 189mg; sodium: 1,087mg; carbohydrates: 30g; dietary fibre: 5g; sugar: 4g; protein: 42g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

© The Washington Post