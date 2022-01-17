You can make this chicken drumstick cassoulet for just £1

One of my favourite complete meals in a pot has to be cassoulet,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series. “You get the carb element from the beans, a lovely rich sauce and whatever you choose as the hero ingredient. Here I have gone for chicken drumsticks, which are affordable and delicious.”

Chicken drumstick cassoulet

Makes: 1 portion

Ingredients:

2 chicken drumsticks, skin on

½ red onion, sliced

200g cannellini beans (from a 400g tin), drained

Pinch of dried oregano

200g chopped tomatoes (from a 400g tin)

½ vegetable stock cube

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

(Dan Jones/PA)

Method:

1. Season the chicken drumsticks with salt and pepper, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over a medium heat for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally to colour all sides.

2. Add the onion and continue to fry for a further five minutes.

3. Add the cannellini beans (if you don’t have cannellini beans, swap them for canned chickpeas), oregano and chopped tomatoes, then crumble in the stock cube and season. Simmer for about 10 minutes, then serve.

Recipe from ‘Green One Pound Meals’ by Miguel Barclay (published by Headline Home, £16.99 ;photography by Dan Jones), available now.