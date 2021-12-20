A proposed acquisition of Chris Noth’s tequila brand by a Nevada based beverages company has been dropped in light of sexual assault claims made against the Sex and the City star.

On Thursday 16 December, the actor was accused of rape by two women in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015, respectively. Noth denied the allegations as “categorically false” and said the encounters were consensual.

The following day, a third women alleged the actor had sexually assaulted her while she was working at a New York restaurant in 2010. The actor denied the allegation, with his representative saying: “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”

Now, a deal between Noth’s tequila brand Ambhar and Entertainment Arts Research Inc (EARI) that was reportedly worth $12m (£9m) has been dropped following the allegations.

“At this point in time it doesn’t make sense for us to move forward with this deal in light of the claims, which must be taken with the utmost seriousness,” said Bernard Rubin, CEO of EARI, in a press release.

“That said, we continue to be on the lookout for spirits brands that fit EARI’s ethos of social responsibility.”

Currently, it appears that Ambhar’s website has been deactivated.

It is available on Amazon, however, but Noth’s name is not mentioned in the product description.

“AMBHAR Tequila is the result of age-old techniques passed from generation to generation, created from an ancient recipe and always upholding the highest quality standards,” it states.

On Friday, Noth was dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency after the allegations were made against him.

The Independent has contacted EARI and a representative for Noth for further comment.