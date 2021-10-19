With Christmas just weeks away, it seems as if we are hurtling towards the end of the year so it’s time to start thinking about the pinnacle point of the festive season: Christmas dinner.

Booking in your Christmas delivery slot has become an important British pastime and supermarkets have started to open up their slots for deliveries in the days leading up to 25 December.

Asda has confirmed its first Christmas delivery slots will be available from today for its Delivery Pass customers, while all other customers will be able to book in their slots from Thursday 28 October.

Hayley Tatum, chief people officer at Asda, said: “We will do all we can to make sure customers have a fantastic Christmas and recruiting an extra 15,000 colleagues across our stores, depots and home delivery service will help us to provide them with great products and excellent service when they shop with us during the festive season.”

Do I need to book a Christmas delivery slot?

This is completely up to you and what your plans are for the festive period this year. Christmas food delivery slots are generally booked for the day leading up to Christmas (22 to 24 December) so booking a food delivery slot could help to lessen the stress that Christmas can bring as you know you’ll have all the food you need once 25 December comes around.

A spokesperson for Waitrose tells The Independent that demand for its slots has been “strong”, so it’s worth booking your desired slot in when you can.

Do note, however, that many supermarkets will have fully stocked shelves leading up to Christmas so you can always go to the stores and buy your groceries in person if you miss out on a slot.

When do Christmas supermarket delivery slots open?

If you are considering booking a Christmas delivery slot, these are the dates you need to put into your calendar:

Asda

Christmas slots will be available to Delivery Pass customers from Tuesday 19 October and to all other customers from Thursday 28 October.

Waitrose

Slots are already open and the supermarket also has a Click & Collect service that customers can use.

Tesco

Delivery Saver customers will be able to book their slot from 6am Tuesday 19 November, while all other customers can book theirs from 6am on Tuesday 23 November.

Marks and Spencer

M&S Christmas Food To Order slots opened at the end of September and allows customers to pick their order up in store between 22 and 24 December.

Sainsbury’s

Christmas delivery slot timings are yet to be released by Sainsbury’s, but they are encouraging customers to check its site for more details which will be released soon.

Morrisons

Christmas food collection slots were opened on Thursday 14 October and customers can collect their Morrisons order between 21 and 24 of December. When customers book one of its delivery slots, they are able to add to their basket gradually as their shopping list grows.

Aldi

While Aldi doesn’t offer a traditional grocery delivery service, you can now pre-order one of its Christmas hampers which will be sent out from 28 November. For those shopping in-store, you can check out Aldi’s Christmas calendar for key dates such as Christmas turkeys being available to buy from 19 December.

Co-op

No date has been set for Co-op’s delivery slots yet but last year it allowed shoppers to place their orders from five to seven days ahead of the delivery date.

Iceland

The frozen supermarket chain’s deliveries will look the same as its regular home grocery deliveries, with slots available to book up to six days in advance.

Ocado

Ocado has already started to release its Christmas food delivery slots, first for its Smart Pass customers and then for regular customers. The access to these slots is being staggered to “deal with demand” and it’s contacting customers to let them know when they can book a slot.