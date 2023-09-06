Thrifty and fruit coconut, raspberry and chocolate muffins
Whether you’re using fresh raspberries when they’re in season (and cheaper) or frozen raspberries, these muffins are a quick and affordable sweet treat, says Katie Wright
The combination here tastes wonderful whether you’re using fresh raspberries in season (when they’re cheaper) or frozen raspberries,” says former Great British Bake Off contestant Hermine Dossou.
“To enhance the flavour of your desiccated coconut, you could toast it lightly (for five minutes or so) while preheating the oven – but keep an eye on it as it does turn brown very quickly.”
Coconut, raspberry and chocolate muffins
Makes: 12
Ingredients:
180g milk
2 large eggs
60g vegetable oil
60g unsalted butter, melted
230g sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground nutmeg
5g salt
250g plain (all-purpose) flour (gf plus ½ tsp xanthan gum)
80g desiccated (dried shredded) coconut
10g baking powder (gf)
150g raspberries
150g milk chocolate, chopped into chunks
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/400F/gas 6 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases.
2. In a large mixing bowl, mix together the milk, eggs, oil, butter, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt for about a minute, until well combined. Add the flour, coconut and baking powder and stir until fully incorporated. Fold in half the raspberries and all the chocolate chunks.
3. Divide the batter equally between the muffin cases. Top each muffin with a couple of the remaining raspberries. Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until the muffins have risen and are golden brown.
You can keep these for a few days in an airtight container, or, once cooled, freeze them for up to 3 months. They are lovely served warm – either out the oven or reheated for a few seconds in the microwave.
‘The Thrifty Baker’ by Hermine Dossou (White Lion, £18.99).
