Think outside the mug: Three baking recipes for coffee lovers

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

For coffee lovers everywhere, here are three delicious recipes from Camp Coffee that put a unique and delicious twist on your favourite beverage.

Enjoy a scoop of coffee, rum and raisin ice cream for an indulgent treat. Or try a creative spin on baking with some ice cream cone coffee cupcakes.

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, why not make up some coffee-flavoured three-ingredient lollies?

Get brewing…

Coffee, rum and raisin ice cream

Prep time: 15 minutes plus soaking and freezing | Cook time: minutes

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

100g raisins

4 tbsp dark rum

2 tbsp Camp Coffee, plus extra for drizzling

4 large eggs, separated

100g caster sugar

300ml double cream

Wafers to serve

Method:

Place the raisins, rum and Camp in a bowl and set aside for 2 hours.

Whisk the egg whites to soft peaks and gradually whisk in the sugar to give a stiff, glossy texture.

Whisk the cream in a separate bowl until just forming soft peaks.

Fold the egg yolks, cream and raisin mixture into the egg whites and transfer to a large freezeproof container and freeze for 4-6 hours, stirring once.

Serve with wafers, drizzled with a little Camp.

Cooks tip: For speed, heat the rum and raisin mixture in the microwave on high for 1 minute and allow to cool. Omit the rum for a non-alcoholic version.

Ice cream cone coffee cupcakes

Can’t decide whether you fancy a cupcake or an ice cream? Have both with this fun recipe (Camp Coffee)

Prep time: 15 minutes plus cooling | Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Makes: 12

Ingredients:

12 ice cream cup cones

150g butter, softened

150g golden caster sugar

2 tbsp Camp Coffee

2 large eggs

150g self raising flour

For the icing:

175g butter, softened

300g icing sugar, sifted

½ tsp Camp Coffee plus extra for drizzling

Few drops pink food colour

Sprinkles and chocolate flakes to garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C, gas mark 4.

Wrap the outside of each ice cream cone with foil and place in the holes of a muffin tin.

Whisk together the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Gradually whisk in the Camp and then the eggs, 1 at a time. Fold in the flour until combined. Spoon into the prepared cones and bake for 30-35 minutes. Remove the foil and allow to cool.

For the icing, whisk the butter and gradually add the icing sugar until smooth. Whisk in the Camp and the food colouring. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle. Pipe the icing over the cupcakes and decorate with sprinkles and a flake with a little drizzle of Camp.

Three-ingredient coffee lollies

All you need is coffee, double cream and condensed milk to whip up these refreshing lollies (Camp Coffee)

Prep time: 15 minutes plus freezing

Makes: 8

Ingredients:

300ml lemonade

2 tbsp Camp Coffee

200g condensed milk

Method:

Mix all the ingredients together until well combined. Pour into 8 prepared ice lolly moulds adding a lolly stick to each. Freeze for 4-5 hours, ideally overnight.

To remove from the moulds, dip briefly in hot water.

Cooks tip: Try cola or ginger ale instead of lemonade.

Tiramisu brownie knickerbocker glory

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

125g mascarpone

2 tbsp Camp Coffee + extra for drizzling

1 tbsp icing sugar

4 scoops vanilla ice cream

8 mini chocolate brownies, quartered

Aerosol cream

Sprinkles and cocoa for dusting

Method:

Mix together the mascarpone, Camp and icing sugar.

Place 1 scoop ice cream in the base of 2 tall sundae glasses, spoon over half the mascarpone mixture and the half the brownies, repeat these layers.

Top with aerosol cream, a drizzle of Camp, some sprinkles and a dusting of cocoa to serve.

Cooks tip

Try using chocolate or caramel ice cream or mini chocolate Swiss rolls instead of the brownies.