Five alternative fillings for your Coronation quiche

Move over Coronation chicken, there’s a new royal appointment in town: Coronation quiche.

Ahead of King Charles III’s Coronation on Saturday 6 May, the royal family’s official Twitter account shared the recipe for the open-baked savoury tart, which features spinach, broad beans and tarragon.

They also said that it was “easily adapted to different tastes and preferences”, so we’ve done just that.

Here’s five alternative fillings for your own Coronation quiche, including a pastry-free version so you don’t run the risk of a soggy bottom.

Salmon, watercress and pea quiche

Serves: 8

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 20 mins

Ingredients:

1 (375g) pack ready to roll shortcrust pastry sheet

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, sliced

150g frozen peas

1 (80g) bag watercress

2 tsp wholegrain or Dijon mustard

1 (212g) can wild pink salmon

4 medium eggs

200ml whole milk

Salt and ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/fan 200C/gas 7.

2. Unroll the pastry and use to line a 28x21x3cm deep rectangular tin, trimming the edges and pushing them into the base to fit nice and neatly.

3. Lightly prick the base all over and line. Line with baking paper (use the paper the pastry was rolled up in) cover with baking beans or rice and bake for 15 minutes.

4. Whilst this bakes prepare the filling: heat the oil in a frying pan, add the onions and a pinch of salt and cook over a medium heat for 5 minutes. They should be soft and beginning to brown a little.

5. Save a handful of watercress leaves for garnish; roughly chop the rest and stir into the onions along with the frozen peas. Cook for a few more minutes until the leaves have wilted. Remove from the heat, stir in the mustard and season to taste.

6. Drain the salmon, discard any skin and large bones then flake the rest.

7. Remove the pastry from the oven and lift out the paper and beans. Scatter half the filling over the base, the salmon, followed by the rest of the vegetables

8. Beat the eggs with the milk then pour into the pastry case. Bake for 25 minutes until the filling is golden and set. Cool for a few minutes before scattering with the reserved watercress. Serve warm or cold in wedges.

Minted pea and pancetta quiche

(British Lions Eggs)

Serves: 8

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 50 mins

Ingredients:

For the pastry:

225g plain flour

125g butter, cubed

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

140g diced pancetta or bacon lardons

6 spring onions, trimmed and sliced

150g frozen peas

3 tbsp chopped fresh mint

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

25g freshly grated parmesan cheese

200ml double cream

200ml whole milk

3 large eggs

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas mark 6. Sift the flour into a large bowl with a good pinch of salt. Add the butter to the flour, then rub it in using your fingertips until the mixture looks like fine crumbs. Add 45-60ml cold water and use a knife to mix until the pastry mixture forms a ball. Alternatively make the pastry in a food processor; whizz the flour and butter together, then add the water and pulse until a ball forms.

2. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface until it is the thickness of a pound coin, then use to line a 23cm/4cm deep fluted flan tin, pushing it well into the base and sides of the tin.

3. Use a fork to lightly prick the pastry, then line it with crumpled baking parchment and fill with baking beans. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, removing the paper and beans for the final 5 minutes.

4. Whilst the pastry cooks, prepare the filling: sauté the pancetta in a non-stick pan over a medium heat until the fat runs, increase the heat and cook until golden. Drain off any excess oil. Add the spring onions to the pan and fry for 1 min. Add the peas and continue to cook until they are just thawed. Remove from the heat, stir in the mint and season with plenty of ground black pepper. In a large jug, beat the cream, milk and eggs together until smooth.

5. When the pastry is cooked, scatter the pancetta mixture over the pastry base, sprinkle over the cheese, then pour in the cream mixture. Carefully put in the oven, lower the temperature to 180C/fan 160C/gas mark 4 then bake for 25 minutes or until the filling is set and the top golden. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin. Serve warm or cold.

Rainbow chard quiche with roasted garlic

(British Lion Eggs)

Ingredients:

1 x 320g sheet of ready rolled shortcrust pastry

1 tbsp olive oil

200g rainbow chard, stalks cut into 1 inch lengths, leaves finely shredded

1 tbsp roasted garlic paste or 1 large clove of fresh garlic crushed

4 eggs, whisked

150g creme fraiche

100ml whole milk

100g parmesan, finely grated

1 tsp flacked salt

For the quick radish pickle:

150g radishes, finely sliced

100ml cider vinegar

100ml cold water

50g caster sugar

1 tsp flaked salt

To serve:

Baby leaf salad

Method:

1. Preheat the oven 190C fan/200C conventional.

2. Line an 18 x 28cm tart tin (or a 23cm round tart tin) with pastry, trim any excess pastry from the edges and prick the base all over. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

3. Heat the olive oil in a frying pan and fry the rainbow chard stalks for 5 minutes until they begin to soften. Add the garlic paste or fresh garlic and shredded leaves and cook for a few more minutes until softened. Season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool.

4. Reserve 1 tbsp of whisked egg for the pastry case, then whisk together the remaining eggs with the creme fraiche, milk and parmesan. Set aside.

5. Remove the pastry from the fridge and line it with baking paper. Fill with baking beans, dried pulses or dried rice and bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove the baking paper and beans and brush over the reserved egg (this will seal the base so the filling doesn’t run out). Return the base to the oven for another 4-5 minutes to crisp up the base. Remove from the oven.

6. Scatter the cooked chard over the base of the tart shell then carefully pour the egg mixture in.

7. Bake the quiche for 30-35 minutes until golden and puffed up.

8. To make the pickle, mix together the vinegar, water, salt and sugar then pour over the radish slices. Set aside for at least 30 minutes.

9. Remove the quiche from the oven and leave to settle for 15 minutes.

10. Serve slices of quiche with baby leaf salad and the pickled radishes.

Summer quiche

(British Lion Eggs)

Serves: 8

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 50 mins

A great-tasting picnic favourite, our summer quiche recipe is a fantastic dish to share with others on a sunny afternoon or served with salad an evening.

Ingredients:

For the pastry:

225g plain flour

125g butter, cubed

Pinch of salt

For the filling:

1 red pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

1 red onion, roughly chopped

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

100g sliced chorizo sausage, roughly chopped (optional)

25g freshly grated parmesan cheese

50g pitted black olives, halved

200ml double cream

200ml whole milk

3 large eggs

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C/fan 180C/gas mark 6. Roast the vegetables: place the peppers, onion and olive oil in a roasting tin. Season well then toss together before roasting at the top of the oven for 15 minutes.

2. To make the pastry, sift the flour into a large bowl with a good pinch of salt. Add the butter to the flour, then rub it in using your fingertips until the mixture looks like fine crumbs.

3. Add 45-60ml cold water and use a knife to mix until the pastry mixture forms a ball. Alternatively make the pastry in a food processor; whizz the flour and butter together, then add the water and pulse until a ball forms.

4. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface until it is the thickness of a pound coin, then use to line a 23cm/4cm deep fluted flan tin, pushing it well into the base and sides of the tin.

5. Use a fork to lightly prick the pastry, then line it with crumpled baking parchment and fill with baking beans. Place on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, removing the paper and beans for the final 5 minutes.

6. In a large jug, beat the cream, milk and eggs together until smooth. Stir the chorizo into the vegetable then scatter over the pastry base along with the olives. Sprinkle over the cheese before pouring in the cream mixture.

7. Carefully put in the oven, lower the temperature to 180C/fan 160C/gas mark 4 then bake for 25 minutes or until the filling is set and the top is golden. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin. Serve warm or cold.

Forget the pastry quiche

(British Lion Eggs)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 15 mins

Perfect as a healthy lunch or light dinner, forget the pastry quiche has all the flavour of a classic quiche but without the added calories.

Ingredients:

5 eggs

4 tbsp milk

2 tbsp vegetable oil

4 spring or red onions, trimmed and chopped

100g cherry tomatoes, halved

85g pack Parma ham, torn into pieces

100g feta cheese, crumbled

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 5. Put a 20cm oven-proof shallow dish in the oven on a baking tray whilst the oven heats up.

2. Beat the eggs with the milk.

3. Remove the hot dish from the oven, swirl the oil over the base and sides. Add the onions, tomatoes and stir well. Add the ham and cheese, and then pour over the egg mixture. Season with black pepper.

4. Return to the top of the oven and bake for 15 minutes or until the egg has set and the top is golden. Serve warm with salad.

For more egg recipes, visit the British Lion Eggs website at egginfo.co.uk