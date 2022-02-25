Creme Egg brownie recipe... say no more

How do you make a brownie even better, asks Lauren Taylor. Add a Creme Egg!

Sunday 20 February 2022 08:00
Comments
<p>A perfect Easter recipe </p>

A perfect Easter recipe

(Kate Whitaker/PA)

Perfect this recipe for Easter – or scoff it now.

“All the ingredients except the fresh orange zest are from the store cupboard,” says Phil Vickery. “Just remember to allow the brownie to cool a little after taking out of the oven – or, better yet, chill in the fridge – or it will be too soft to cut.”

Squidgy Creme Egg brownie

Ingredients:

2 tbsp golden syrup

Recommended

110g salted butter, softened

150g caster sugar

150g bitter chocolate

75g plain flour, sifted

4 eggs, at room temperature

Finely grated zest of 1 large orange

4 Creme Eggs, halved

Vanilla ice cream, to serve (optional)

Method:

I. Preheat the oven to 180C/gas mark 4. Line a 20cm square baking tray with greaseproof paper, or oil well.

2. Melt the golden syrup, butter, sugar and chocolate together in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water.

3. Remove the bowl from the pan, then stir in the flour, eggs and orange zest. Mix well but do not overmix, or the finished brownie will be chewy.

4. Pour into the prepared tray, then carefully place the eight Creme Egg halves into the top of the mix, pressing down slightly.

5. Pop into the oven and cook for 3-40 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and leave to cool, then chill in the fridge for 30 minutes before cutting. Serve with vanilla ice cream, if you like.

Recommended

‘The Canny Cook’ by Phil Vickery (published by Kyle Books, £16.99; photography by Kate Whitaker), available now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in