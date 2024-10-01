Crumbl fans duped into buying cookies from fake pop-up for nearly double

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



An invite-only, unofficial Crumbl cookie pop-up store in Sydney, Australia, is under scrutiny as attendees slam the organizers for absurd prices and stale offerings.

On September 29, an exclusive group of influencers formed a single-file line around a block in North Bondi, eagerly waiting for over an hour to get a taste of the American cookie classics, which have gained significant traction on social media in recent months.

Because there are zero Crumbl store locations in Australia, the pop-up organizers sought to bring the cult favorite cookies to select people in Sydney by importing a massive order of cookies from the US for nearly $6,000, packaging included.

Attendees were subjected to pay $17.50 AUD ($12.06 USD) a cookie – nearly double the price of one Crumbl cookie in the US, which is usually priced at $5.49 USD. For five cookies, customers paid up to $75 AUD ($51.71 USD).

Many guests thought the prices were outrageous, leading them to label the pop-up a “scam,” especially after they found out Crumbl did not endorse the pop-up.

open image in gallery Influencers lined up for the unofficial Crumbl cookie pop-up stall in North Bondi ( TikTok/@sofiaqistinee )

Ahead of the event, the organizers created an Instagram and TikTok account under the name Crumbl Sydney, as videos of the US cookie retrieval generated excitement before the pop-up. However, due to recent controversy, the Instagram account has been banned from the platform and all videos on their TikTok have been deleted.

Shortly after the event, attendees took to their own social media accounts to post reviews of the cookies and their pop-up experience.

One Sydney-based influencer named Elle shared a video of herself trying the 10 cookies she snagged from the pop-up for $150 AUD ($103.41 USD). After taking bites of each cookie, her conclusion was that the offerings were “underwhelming” and appeared as if they had been made for a bake sale. Meanwhile, her friend next to her in the video thought they were “terrible.”

open image in gallery Cookies were nearly double the usual price in the US ( TikTok/@sofiaqistinee )

Viewers immediately flocked to Elle’s comments section, arguing the pop-up prices were “wild” and the event seemed to be a “hoax.”

“I think this has been a hoax like I don’t think it’s the legit Crumbl,” one TikTok follower claimed, prompting Elle to respond: “I don’t think so either.”

Another said: “I think she got scammed.”

Other influencers and food reviewers shared Elle’s disappointment, claiming the texture was “weird” and the prices were a “jumpscare.”

TikTok user Sofia claimed in a video that she and her friend waited in line for 45 minutes to purchase two cookies. She thought the first cookie tasted like one she could “make at home,” but noted it might have been better if it was “fresh.”

“So, these are breaking apart. In terms of freshness, zero out of five,” she said, as commenters agreed that the entire pop-up appeared to be a “scam.”

In the wake of all the backlash, the stall organizers responded to the criticisms and claims that the Crumbl cookies weren’t real or fresh. They posted a link to their response on the Crumbl Sydney TikTok page, adding receipts and customs proof that the cookies were imported and resold properly.

The organizers broke down their profit and costs, noting that the intention was “never about profit” and due to the amount spent, they didn’t see much of a return.

They also claimed to spend $4,000 on “flights and luggage,” $6,000 on “cookies and packaging,” $2,000 in “duties, taxes, and customs brokering,” and over $1,000 in “staffing” for the event. Additionally, the organizers factored in costs for the tables, microwaves, venue, and marketing of the pop-up.

“We want to address the drama surrounding the event,” the statement began. “We never claimed to be an official Crumbl store. This was clearly stated in bio and our comments. Our goal was to bring the authentic Crumbl cookies to Australia by importing the cookies directly from the USA.”

open image in gallery Many customers thought the cookies tasted ‘underwhelming’ and ‘stale’ ( TikTok/@sofiaqistinee )

“We traveled to the US to purchase the cookies and imported them with their original packaging. We did not bake them ourselves. See below Crumbl recipes and matching bank transfers,” they continued, adding screenshots of their order details and confirmation.

The organizers claimed they did not use Crumbl’s trademark in their videos and attempted to keep the cookies in the best quality. “Crumbl cookies should be kept at room temperature in an airtight container for up to 3 days, or refrigerated for up to 7 days. We kept them to these requirements,” they said. “Some were warmed to enhance their texture, which is what Crumbl does as well.”

Crumbl Sydney also issued an apology to the influencers who believed the cookies did not satisfy their expectations.

“We apologize that they don’t live up to expectations, however they are just cookies at the end of the day. While there may be a small difference in quality, some flavors may not appeal to some people,” the statement read, adding that not all attendees were disappointed. “A lot of people have reached out to us who were there saying they were delicious and thank you for selling them.”

The Independent has contacted Crumbl Sydney organizers and Crumbl for comment.