Simple, versatile, delicious: Blackberry and peach crumble

Emily Scott’s take on a classic crumble adds sweet and succulent peach into the mix, says Katie Wright

Wednesday 26 July 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>Use this formula to top fruit throughout the seasons </p>

Use this formula to top fruit throughout the seasons

(Kristin Perers/PA)

This recipe is so simple and versatile – I use it to top fruit throughout the seasons,” says chef Emily Scott.

“It is lighter than a traditional oat crumble topping, and delicious served with custard or crème fraîche.”

Blackberry and peach crisp

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

For the Amaretti crumble topping:

160g (5½oz) amaretti biscuits

80g (3oz/scant 1 cup) flaked (slivered) almonds

75g (2½oz) unsalted butter, at room temperature

50g (2oz/scant ½ cup) plain (all-purpose) flour

50g (2oz/scant ¼ cup) caster (superfine) sugar

For the bramble and peach filling:

350g (12oz) blackberries

6 peaches, skinned and stoned (pitted), sliced (if using frozen peaches, thaw and drain first)

100g (3½oz/scant ½ cup) caster (superfine) sugar

3 tbsp cornflour (corn starch) slaked with 2 tbsp water

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 200C (180C fan/400F/gas 6). For the crumble topping, blitz the amaretti biscuits with the flaked almonds in a food processor to a rubble.

2. In a mixing bowl, rub the butter and flour together to resemble breadcrumbs, then add the sugar along with the almond rubble and mix together.

3. Spread the mixture out over a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 10-15 minutes until golden. Allow to cool.

4. For the filling, place the blackberries, peaches, sugar, cornflour mixture, lemon zest and juice in a heavy-based saucepan and slowly bring to a simmer, stirring all the time to allow the sugar to dissolve. Cook until the fruit is tender.

5. Transfer to an oven-to-table baking dish and sprinkle over the amaretti crumble topping. Finish off in the oven for 5–6 minutes. Don’t forget the cream.

‘Time & Tide’ by Emily Scott (Hardie Grant, £28).

