Crystal Pepsi is coming back after more than 30 years

Crystal Pepsi is making a comeback for 2022. The clear-coloured cola drink was originally launched in 1992 – and Pepsi is bringing it back for a limited time in honour of its 30th anniversary.

However, the drink isn’t available for purchase. Instead, fans of the 1990s staple will have to enter into Pepsi’s competition on social media in order to get their hands on one of the bottles.

Entrants are invited to take part using the hashtags #PepsiSweepstakes and #ShowUsYour90s on Twitter.

The idea is that consumers post pictures of themselves in the 1990s alongside the hashtags, and then Pepsi will choose its favorite 300 photos.

Those who are chosen will then receive six 20 ounce bottles of Crystal Pepsi.

“We wanted to do something extra special to celebrate and reward the passionate fans who have been clamoring online for [Crystal Pepsi’s] return” said Pepsi’s VP of Marketing Todd Kaplan in a statement.

“What better way to kick off 2022 than to throw it back to 1992 in order to get their hands on this highly limited-edition batch of Crystal Pepsi?”

Currently, the competition appears to be taking place exclusively for US residents.

The advent of the drink was originally credited to David Novak, former CEO of Yum! Brands and executive at Pepsi.

Speaking to Fast Company in 2007, Novak said Crystal Pepsi was the “best idea” he ever had, but that it was the “worst executed” one as well.

“People were saying we should stop and address some issues along the way, and they were right,” he said. “It would have been nice if I’d made sure the product tasted good.”