Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Daniel Craig reveals food he likes least during ‘favourite holiday’ Thanksgiving

The actor announced he had received US citizenship in 2019

Saman Javed
Tuesday 22 November 2022 11:31
Comments
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer

Daniel Craig has revealed his least favourite Thanksgiving food as he names the US tradition his “favourite holiday”.

The British-born Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star announced in 2019 that he had been granted US citizenship, eight years after his wife, British actor Rachel Weisz, became an American citizen in 2011.

In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (21 November), Craig – who lives in New York City with his family – said he had been celebrating Thanksgiving for several years now.

When asked by the host if he “understands” the sentiment behind the holiday, Craig joked: “I do understand Thanksgiving, it’s about giving thanks as far as I understand.

“I’ve been celebrating it for quite a long time, I think it’s probably my favourite holiday.”

Recommended

As the conversation turned to Colbert and Craig’s favourite thanksgiving food, Craig admitted he’s “not so good” with the trimmings, such as stuffing.

“I think it’s an abomination,” Craig said, much to the surprise of Colbert.

Craig described it as “soggy bread” which is “stuffed up the ass of a turkey”. “I think it should be cooked separately, I don’t think you should bring it anywhere near the bird,” he explained.

Elsewhere during the interview, Craig shared some insight into the making of his viral advert for Belvedere Vodka.

The campaign sees Craig dancing through a hotel, and on its roof, while dressed in black trousers, a black vest top and a large silver chain.

“It’s how I check into a hotel,” Craig quipped, adding that he had worked with a choreographer to help “loosen up” as he has “nil dance background”.

Recommended

In October, Craig was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by Princess Anne for his services to film and theatre.

In a tweet announcing the news, the Royal Family said: “We’ve been expecting you… The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in