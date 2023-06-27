Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Danny Dyer has revealed that he is the proud owner of a loyalty card to Toby Carvery.

The former EastEnders star, 45, said he has a “platinum gold card” for the roast dinner restaurant chain, but admitted that he does have a pet peeve when visiting.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kathy Burke’s podcast Where There’s A Will There’s A Way, Dyer admitted that people who have an exclusive Nando’s “black card” were “cool”, but he was pleased with his Toby Carvery card.

“I’ve got a platinum gold card, I don’t know why,” he told Burke. “I go in now and again, I don’t know what they’ve heard. Some people get the black Nando’s card, that’s the cool one, but I’ve got the f***ing Toby Carvery gold f***ing platinum card. So I’m going there when I want, and I have what I want.”

He added that he “loves it in there”, before continuing: “If [Toby Carvery] are listening, I don’t want to lose the card so I’m not taking the piss but there’s something about standing there with your f***ing plate, there’s a geezer in front of you and I can see the taters I want and I can see he’s looking at the same f***ing taters.”

Only a select few people are lucky enough to receive a Toby Carvery gold card. It is unclear if the restaurant chain has a “platinum gold” card, as claimed by Dyer, but a handful of other celebrities have posted on social media about getting their hands on one of the special cards.

It has been claimed that the cardholder is entitled to free all-you-can-eat roast dinner when they visit a Toby Carvery branch.

These include Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, who got one in 2019; The Chase star Mark Labbett, who is said to have won over his girlfriend Hayley Palmer with his gold card; Olympian hockey player Samantha Quek; and The Circle star Freddie Bentley.

When asked how people can get the elusive gold card, Toby Carvery has kept the secret close. On social media, customer service representatives have told members of the public that they can “neither confirm nor deny the Gold Card exists”.

In reply to one person who asked what they “need to do” to get a gold card, Toby Carvery replied coyly: “Gold card? Afraid we don’t know anything about that!”

The Independent has contacted Toby Carvery for comment.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Dyer also opened up about seeing his daughter Dani Dyer taking part in Love Island. Dani, 26, appeared in the fourth series of the ITV dating reality show in 2018 and won alongside partner Jack Fincham.

Dyer said he had never watched Love Island before his daughter entered the villa and admitted that they had “a little row over it” because he “didn’t want her to do it”.

“She wanted to be an actor and I was going, ‘Babe, listen, f***ing hell’ and then off she went,” he said.

“I sat back and watched it, me and my Mrs, sobbing me heart out every night. I’m a very emotional man, a very sensitive soul. So watching her, she was unbelievable in it. She couldn’t put a foot wrong, she won it from day two. It makes me proud that she come out of my b*****ks, Kath.”

Dyer recently became a grandfather for the second time after Dani welcomed twin girls in May with boyfriend Jarrod Bowen. She is also mum to two-year-old son Santiago, who she shares with former partner Sammy Kimmence.