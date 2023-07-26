How to make Dauphinoise potatoes

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Layers of potato interleaved with clotted cream, spinach, a hint of garlic and nutmeg – a dish that will bring you together with people you love,” says chef Emily Scott.

“Wild garlic is a perfect replacement for the spinach, when it is in season. It has a subtle fragrance and works in pesto, risottos, pasta, scones and here in this delicious dauphinoise.”

Dauphinoise potatoes with spinach and clotted cream

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

50g (2oz) unsalted butter

300g (10½ oz/1½ cups) clotted cream

150ml (5fl oz/scant 2⁄3 cup) creme fraiche or Rodda’s double (heavy) cream

1 whole nutmeg, for grating

1.2kg (2lb 10oz) waxy potatoes, peeled (Desirée potatoes work well)

900ml (30fl oz/3½ cups) full-fat milk

2 bay leaves

1 garlic clove, halved lengthways

200g (7oz) baby spinach, washed and stalks removed (wild garlic is a perfect alternative when in season)

Cornish sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C (140C fan/320F/gas 2). Grease the sides and bottom of an oven-to-table dish with a little of the butter and set the rest aside to use later.

2. Place the clotted cream and creme fraîche in a bowl and stir together, then add a pinch of sea salt, some black pepper and a grating of nutmeg.

3. Cut the potatoes into 2.5mm (1⁄8 in) slices. Place them in a heavy-based pan and cover with the milk, then add a good pinch of sea salt, another grating of nutmeg, the bay leaves and garlic. Bring to the boil and cook for 10 minutes (be careful – the bottom of the pan can catch). Drain, discarding the milk, garlic and bay leaves.

4. Carefully layer the potatoes in the buttered dish alternating them with layers of spinach, seasoning each layer with salt and pepper. Make sure the top and bottom layers are just potato. Pour over the clotted cream mixture, making sure the top layer is just covered. Finish the top off with some more grated nutmeg and a few knobs of the remaining butter.

5. Bake in the middle of the oven for 1 hour, or until golden brown and a table knife passes through with ease. Allow to rest.

‘Time & Tide’ by Emily Scott (Hardie Grant, £28).